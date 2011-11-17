SINGAPORE, Nov 17 Spot gold traded steady on Thursday, after dropping more than 1 percent in the previous session, in tandem with riskier assets as the fear of spreading euro zone debt crisis weighed on market sentiment.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,763.90 an ounce by 0026 GMT, off a one-week low of $1,753.39 hit on Wednesday.

* U.S. gold lost half a percent to $1,765.30.

* France and Germany, Europe's two key powers, clashed on Wednesday over whether the European Central Bank should intervene more forcefully to halt the euro zone's accelerating debt crisis after modest bond purchases failed to calm markets.

* Bond market turmoil is spreading across Europe. Italian 10-year bond yields have risen above 7 percent, unaffordable in the long term. Yields on bonds issued by France, the Netherlands and Austria -- which, along with Germany, form the core of the euro zone -- have also climbed.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings jumped 9.077 tonnes from the previous session to 1,277.355 tonnes by Nov. 16, highest since late August.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with selling accelerating late in the session on more warnings about the potential impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on the global economy and the banking system.

* The euro wallowed at five-week lows versus the dollar and yen in Asia on Thursday as bond market turmoil spread across Europe, sparking calls for the European Central Bank to intervene more forcefully in markets.

DATA/EVENTS 1330 U.S. Housing starts/building permits Oct 1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1500 U.S. Philadelphia Fed Business Activity Index Nov

ECB Governing Council meeting

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1763.90 1.61 +0.09 24.27 Spot Silver 33.76 0.08 +0.24 9.40 Spot Platinum 1618.49 5.84 +0.36 -8.43 Spot Palladium 644.03 -0.69 -0.11 -19.45 TOCOM Gold 4370.00 2.00 +0.05 17.19 26326 TOCOM Platinum 4026.00 11.00 +0.27 -14.27 4035 TOCOM Silver 82.90 -1.20 -1.43 2.35 158 TOCOM Palladium 1613.00 0.00 +0.00 -23.08 89 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1765.30 -9.00 -0.51 24.19 1937 COMEX SILVER DEC1 33.78 -0.05 -0.14 9.16 916 Euro/Dollar 1.3447 Dollar/Yen 77.05 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)