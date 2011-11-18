* Spot silver falls to one-month low of $30.98/oz

* Spot gold may fall to $1,687 - technicals

* Coming Up: U.S. Leading indicators, Oct; 1500 GMT (Adds comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Gold prices traded steady on Friday, on course for their biggest weekly fall in nearly two months, pressured by a firm dollar while investors stay nervous about the deepening euro zone debt crisis.

Spot silver fell as much as 2.2 percent to a one-month low of $30.98 an ounce earlier in the day amid a broad retreat in both precious and industrial metals, triggered by a flurry of stop-loss selling.

Funding stress in Europe grew as borrowing costs for France and Spain rose sharply and Italian bond yields hovered near levels considered unsustainable.

"The theme in the market is that the dollar is very expensive to borrow and funding a lot tighter now," said a Singapore-based trader, adding that many investors had to sell gold positions to buy dollars to meet funding requirements elsewhere.

"It's a tricky market, as a lot of what's happening to drive the funding pressure would normally drive investors to buy gold."

Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,725.44 an ounce by 0733 GMT, off the 2-1/2-week low of $1,709.64 hit in the previous session and on track for a weekly decline of 3.5 percent, its sharpest since late September.

Reuters market analyst Wang Tao expected spot gold to fall to $1,687 during the day.

U.S. gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,727.10.

The euro edged higher on Friday as traders covered short positions after its recent drop to a five-week low, but the single currency was expected to remain in a downtrend amid fears the euro zone debt crisis is spiralling out of control.

"Near-term gold looks a little weak as the resilience of the dollar is not being helpful to commodities," said Nick Trevethan, a senior commodities strategist at ANZ in Singapore.

"The initial target is $1,680, but it will be a very attractive buying opportunity for anybody who missed the boat the last time, as gold is still bullish in longer term."

Physical market activities remained lackluster, as most buyers, wary of short-term price weakness, remained on the sidelines, dealers said.

Spot gold prices have fallen for three sessions so far this week, just as investors built up their positions in SPDR Gold Trust, which reported an inflow of more than 21 tonnes in the past two sessions.

Holdings of the world's biggest gold ETF stood at 1,289.46 tonnes, on course for a fourth straight week of gains.

Gold remains attractive as an investment for individuals as well as the official sector. Central bank net purchases of gold rose to 148.4 tonnes in the third quarter, from 22.6 tonnes a year earlier, said the World Gold Council.

Spot silver regained some of the lost ground to stand at $31.62 an ounce, but was headed for a loss of 8.7 percent on the week in its steepest weekly decline since late September.

Spot platinum rose 0.6 percent to $1,587.99, snapping four sessions of losses but on course for a weekly decline of 2.9 percent.

Precious metals prices 0733 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1725.44 4.25 +0.25 21.56 Spot Silver 31.62 -0.06 -0.19 2.46 Spot Platinum 1587.99 10.00 +0.63 -10.16 Spot Palladium 605.22 -0.25 -0.04 -24.30 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1727.10 6.90 +0.40 21.51 19249 COMEX SILVER DEC1 31.63 0.13 +0.42 2.23 9376 Euro/Dollar 1.3510 Dollar/Yen 76.83 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months