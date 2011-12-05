* Investors eye EU summit on Friday, ECB rate decision on
Thursday
* China slows down quickly; needs policy support
* Coming up: U.S. factory orders, October; 1500 GMT
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Dec 5 Gold prices traded steady
on Monday, after posting their sharpest weekly rise in more than
a month, as the euro zone kicks off a week packed with meetings
and decisions crucial to a solution to its debt crisis as well
as the euro.
The two-year-old debt crisis has not only pushed a few euro
zone nations to the brink of bankruptcy, but also threatened to
split the single currency bloc and sink the global economy.
In a sign that the global economy is slowing, the latest
data showed China's services sector cooled in November to its
weakest growth in three months.
Later in the day, French President Nicholas Sarkozy and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet to align their
positions on closer fiscal integration of the region, before a
European Central Bank meeting and a European Union summit later
in the week.
Although financial markets have rallied recently on a joint
move by central banks to inject liquidity as well as hopes for a
decisive move by the European leadership to fight the debt
crisis, the outcome of the summit is far from certain.
"We've witnessed a number of EU summits trying to tackle the
problem, but none of them has been particularly effective," said
Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures.
"Fiscal unity is not something that can be agreed upon at
one meeting, as countries have different stands on the issue."
Spot gold was little changed at $1,744.95 an ounce by
0655 GMT, after rising nearly 4 percent in the previous week.
U.S. gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,749.10.
Gold has the potential to move higher in the short term
after trading in a tight range around $1,750 in the past few
sessions, riding on optimism ahead of the summit, but the rise
may be stemmed at the key resistance level at $1,800, Li added.
CHINA ECONOMY SLOWS; INFLATION FEAR EASES
After China published data showing its vast manufacturing
sector shrank in November, an HSBC purchasing managers' index
showed the world's second-largest economy slowing quickly and in
need of policy support.
"Easing monetary policy may suggest that the government is
comfortable with the current rate of inflation, which is
negative for gold," said a Singapore-based trader.
"A lot of gold buying in China has been driven by the
inflation story that was reinforced by the constant reserves
ratio hikes."
Bu in the longer term, the easing of monetary policy raises
the inflation outlook and benefits gold, seen as a good
inflation hedge.
Managed money cut its net long positions in U.S. gold
futures and options for a second consecutive week in the week
ended Nov. 29. The total open interest fell to its lowest in 10
months, suggesting decreased liquidity and trading interest in
the market.
Spot palladium edged up 0.4 percent to $645 an ounce,
extending a 14-percent rise from the previous week -- its
biggest one-week gain in more than three years.
Precious metals prices 0655 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1744.95 -0.80 -0.05 22.93
Spot Silver 32.72 0.16 +0.49 6.03
Spot Platinum 1543.75 -3.31 -0.21 -12.66
Spot Palladium 645.00 2.81 +0.44 -19.32
TOCOM Gold 4381.00 9.00 +0.21 17.48 53649
TOCOM Platinum 3893.00 -28.00 -0.71 -17.10 9584
TOCOM Silver 81.80 0.20 +0.25 0.99 378
TOCOM Palladium 1618.00 17.00 +1.06 -22.84 509
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1749.10 -2.20 -0.13 23.05 14273
COMEX SILVER MAR2 32.78 0.09 +0.29 5.95 1616
Euro/Dollar 1.3417
Dollar/Yen 77.96
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)