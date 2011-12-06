SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Spot gold traded steady on Tuesday, after posting its biggest daily loss in two weeks in the previous session on fears of a possible credit rating downgrade for euro zone nations by Standard & Poor's. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,720.79 an ounce by 0023 GMT, after a 1.4-percent drop in the previous session. * U.S. gold dropped 0.6 percent to $1,725. * Standard & Poor's on Monday warned it may carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade of euro zone countries if EU leaders fail to reach an agreement on how to solve the region's debt crisis in a summit later this week. * The leaders of France and Germany agreed a master plan involving treaty change on Monday to impose budget discipline across the euro zone as a top rating agency piled on pressure for a rapid solution to the EU debt crisis. * Cheap valuations offer potential for double-digit returns on global equities in 2012, with emerging markets likely to do especially well, the CIO of HSBC's wealth management division said on Monday, adding he had raised equity exposure at the expense of gold. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks gained on Monday, but the day's rally was dampened by news that Germany and other top-rated European nations could see their credit ratings cut. * The euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's said it was reviewing the credit ratings of euro zone countries, including top-rated Germany, for a possible downgrade. DATA/EVENTS 0330 Australia RBA cash rate Dec 2011 1100 Brazil GDP yy Jul 2011 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1400 Canada BoC rate decision PRICES Precious metals prices 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1720.79 -0.70 -0.04 21.23 Spot Silver 32.05 0.03 +0.09 3.86 Spot Platinum 1520.99 4.50 +0.30 -13.95 Spot Palladium 629.40 -0.82 -0.13 -21.28 TOCOM Gold 4312.00 -69.00 -1.57 15.63 28388 TOCOM Platinum 3830.00 -65.00 -1.67 -18.44 4968 TOCOM Silver 79.40 -1.90 -2.34 -1.98 134 TOCOM Palladium 1596.00 -25.00 -1.54 -23.89 152 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1725.00 -9.50 -0.55 21.36 1362 COMEX SILVER MAR2 32.14 -0.23 -0.72 3.88 246 Euro/Dollar 1.3393 Dollar/Yen 77.83 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen)