SINGAPORE, Dec 7 Gold edged up on Wednesday, together with equities, with investors cautiously optimistic ahead of a key European Union summit later this week where policymakers are expected to find a way to end the region's two-year-old debt crisis. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,729.89 an ounce by 0020 GMT. * U.S. gold also inched up 0.1 percent to $1,734. * Standard & Poor's fired a second warning shot at the euro zone in 24 hours, threatening on Tuesday to cut the credit rating of its financial rescue fund as European leaders raced to find a political solution to their sovereign debt crisis. * European leaders will discuss boosting the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund at this week's summit, the Financial Times reported on its website on Tuesday, citing senior European officials. * Household spending and exports kept the euro zone's economy alive in the third quarter, the EU said on Tuesday, but collapsing confidence points to a recession and probably gives the European Central Bank ground for another interest rate cut. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bet European leaders would take strong steps this week to end the region's debt crisis, including bolstering its financial rescue fund. * Asian shares and the euro inched up on Wednesday on hopes that warnings of mass credit rating downgrades will push European leaders into coming up with a convincing framework for resolving the euro zone debt crisis at a crucial summit later this week. DATA/EVENTS 0030 Australia GDP yr/yr Sep 0900 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Oct 1100 Germany Industrial output mm Oct 2000 N.Zealand Cen Bank Interest Rate 2350 Japan Bank lending yy Nov PRICES Precious metals prices 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1729.89 2.24 +0.13 21.87 Spot Silver 32.58 -0.14 -0.43 5.57 Spot Platinum 1527.99 8.25 +0.54 -13.55 Spot Palladium 670.22 3.00 +0.45 -16.17 TOCOM Gold 4331.00 38.00 +0.89 16.14 24213 TOCOM Platinum 3845.00 47.00 +1.24 -18.12 4957 TOCOM Silver 80.90 2.10 +2.66 -0.12 154 TOCOM Palladium 1695.00 108.00 +6.81 -19.17 235 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1734.00 2.20 +0.13 21.99 1050 COMEX SILVER MAR2 32.65 -0.09 -0.29 5.53 461 Euro/Dollar 1.3402 Dollar/Yen 77.77 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)