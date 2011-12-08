SINGAPORE, Dec 8 Gold inched lower on
Thursday, tracking a slightly weaker euro, as investors await a
rate decision from the European Central Bank later in the day
before the region's leaders gather on Friday to find ways to
resolve a mounting debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched down 0.3 percent to $1,736.44 an
ounce by 0030 GMT, after two consecutive sessions of gains.
* U.S. gold lost 0.2 percent to $1,741.40.
* All eyes are on a policy meeting of the European Central
Bank later today, and the bank is expected to cut rates and
unveil a new plan of bank aid.
* France and Germany are to sound out conservative European
leaders on Thursday about their plan to defuse the euro zone's
debt crisis, eager to rally support before a high-stakes EU
summit on Friday.
* But pessimistic comments from EU paymaster Germany and new
figures exposing deepening stress among Europe's banks dented
financial market hopes of a turning point in the euro zone's
debt crisis at the summit.
* Standard & Poor's warned on Wednesday that it could cut
the credit ratings of the European Union and large euro-zone
banks if a mass downgrade of euro-zone countries materializes.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on
Thursday, continuing to consolidate ahead of an expected
European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut decision and a crucial EU
leaders summit.
* Hopes the euro zone will figure out a solution to its
ongoing debt crisis inspired enough buying to push U.S. stocks
to a third day of gains on Wednesday in light trading.
DATA/EVENTS
1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Dec
1245 EZ ECB rate decision Dec
2350 Japan GDP revised qq Jul
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1736.44 -4.90 -0.28 22.33
Spot Silver 32.40 -0.08 -0.25 4.99
Spot Platinum 1514.74 -5.26 -0.35 -14.30
Spot Palladium 671.13 -1.92 -0.29 -16.06
TOCOM Gold 4343.00 15.00 +0.35 16.47 22284
TOCOM Platinum 3807.00 -36.00 -0.94 -18.93 4073
TOCOM Silver 80.30 -0.40 -0.50 -0.86 108
TOCOM Palladium 1693.00 0.00 +0.00 -19.27 252
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1741.40 -3.40 -0.19 22.51 1443
COMEX SILVER MAR2 32.46 -0.17 -0.51 4.91 169
Euro/Dollar 1.3393
Dollar/Yen 77.63
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)