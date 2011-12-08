* ECB expected to cut rates, bond buying plan eyed * EU summit unlikely to yield concrete plan, may disappoint * Coming up: ECB rate decision; 1245 GMT (Updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Dec 8 Gold inched lower on Thursday, along with equities, as concerns set in about whether European leaders would be able to come up with a concrete plan to contain the region's crippling debt crisis at a crucial summit on Friday. Hopes for a definitive plan to tackle the two-year-old euro zone debt crisis were feeble a day before the key EU summit, and expectations were dented further by pessimistic comments from a senior German official and new figures exposing deepening stress among Europe's banks. "A final solution out of Europe is highly unlikely," Jeremy Friesen, Commodity Strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong, said, but added that a total breakdown was also unlikely as central banks and finance ministries have shown the will to cooperate to fight the crisis which is threatening to split up the euro zone and sink the global economy into recession. "I don't expect Merkel or any hawkish decision-makers to squander this opportunity to really make reforms, now that they have come so far. I don't see them capitulating at this point." A disappointing result from the summit could dampen the sentiment on the financial markets, and send gold prices lower along with riskier assets. Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,739.09 an ounce by 0721 GMT, after two consecutive sessions of gains. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,743.50. Investors were also eyeing a European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day for any hint that the ECB will intensify its bond buying support for the bloc's struggling periphery. The ECB is expected to cut interest rates and provide a fresh aid package for stressed banks in the region. Buying on Asia's bullion market was lacklustre, as most market participants are waiting for the events in the euro zone to play out and point to a clear direction. "We saw some buying when prices dipped below $1,720 in the past couple of days, but no one cares to buy now as prices are above $1,730," said a Hong Kong-based dealer. With just over three weeks left on this year's calendar, many funds have closed books early to book profits, leaving the market with thin volumes and amplified volatility. Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dipped 2.117 tonnes to 1,295.811 tonnes by Dec. 7, after remaining unchanged for three consecutive sessions. Spot palladium rose to $686 an ounce in the previous session, its highest since late September. Prices eased to $674.50, up 0.2 percent from the previous close. In other markets, Asian shares fell on concerns about the European debt situation and the euro edged down ahead of the ECB meeting that is expected to deliver a 25 basis points rate cut. Precious metals prices 0721 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1739.09 -2.25 -0.13 22.52 Spot Silver 32.56 0.08 +0.25 5.51 Spot Platinum 1514.49 -5.51 -0.36 -14.31 Spot Palladium 674.50 1.45 +0.22 -15.63 TOCOM Gold 4346.00 18.00 +0.42 16.55 39536 TOCOM Platinum 3799.00 -44.00 -1.14 -19.10 9971 TOCOM Silver 80.20 -0.50 -0.62 -0.99 300 TOCOM Palladium 1702.00 9.00 +0.53 -18.84 485 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1743.50 -1.30 -0.07 22.66 9286 COMEX SILVER MAR2 32.65 0.02 +0.07 5.53 935 Euro/Dollar 1.3415 Dollar/Yen 77.61 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Miral Fahmy)