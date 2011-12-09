SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Gold prices edged up on
Friday, rebounding from their biggest daily decline in nearly
three weeks in the previous session, after the European Central
Bank dashed expectations of more aggressive bond purchases on
the eve of a key EU summit.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,712.09 an
ounce by 0021 GMT, on course for a fall of nearly 2 percent on
the week, its third week of losses in the past four.
* U.S. gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,716.50.
* The European Central Bank cut its benchmark interest rate
by 25 basis points as expected, but dampened hopes for further
bond-buying, unnerving markets just before a crucial European
Union summit.
* European leaders agreed on new fiscal rules enshrining
tougher budget discipline on Thursday, an EU official said.
* Besides the EU summit, investors will watch a spate of
data out of China, including inflation, industrial output and
retail sales later in the day, besides preliminary trade figures
on Saturday.
* Commodity exchange traded products (ETPs) gathered the
most assets globally of any sector in November as investors
continued to shovel money into gold due to an intensification of
the eurozone debt crisis.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits dropped to a nine-month low last week, suggesting the
labor market's recovery was gaining momentum.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street fell on Thursday after the European Central
Bank dashed hopes that policy-makers were preparing a financial
"bazooka" to contain the debt crisis, and Germany rejected some
proposals to add power to the euro zone's bailout fund.
* The euro held steady on Friday, after staging its biggest
one-day loss against the dollar in the previous session, as the
European Central Bank disappointed the markets.
DATA/EVENTS
0130 China CPI yy Nov 2011
0130 China PPI yy Nov 2011
0530 China Industrial output yy Nov 2011
0530 China Retail sales yy Nov 2011
0530 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Nov 2011
0745 France Industrial output mm Oct 2011
2030 U.S. CFTC traders' commitment Weekly
China Exports yy Nov 2011
China Imports yy Nov 2011
China Trade balance Nov 2011
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1712.09 4.30 +0.25 20.62
Spot Silver 31.73 0.10 +0.32 2.82
Spot Platinum 1501.00 10.00 +0.67 -15.08
Spot Palladium 671.97 0.97 +0.14 -15.95
TOCOM Gold 4286.00 -61.00 -1.40 14.94 34229
TOCOM Platinum 3775.00 -25.00 -0.66 -19.61 5949
TOCOM Silver 78.60 -1.70 -2.12 -2.96 221
TOCOM Palladium 1690.00 -12.00 -0.71 -19.41 266
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1716.50 3.10 +0.18 20.76 2893
COMEX SILVER MAR2 31.80 0.26 +0.83 2.78 291
Euro/Dollar 1.3349
Dollar/Yen 77.67
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen)