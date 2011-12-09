SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Gold prices edged up on Friday, rebounding from their biggest daily decline in nearly three weeks in the previous session, after the European Central Bank dashed expectations of more aggressive bond purchases on the eve of a key EU summit. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,712.09 an ounce by 0021 GMT, on course for a fall of nearly 2 percent on the week, its third week of losses in the past four. * U.S. gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,716.50. * The European Central Bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points as expected, but dampened hopes for further bond-buying, unnerving markets just before a crucial European Union summit. * European leaders agreed on new fiscal rules enshrining tougher budget discipline on Thursday, an EU official said. * Besides the EU summit, investors will watch a spate of data out of China, including inflation, industrial output and retail sales later in the day, besides preliminary trade figures on Saturday. * Commodity exchange traded products (ETPs) gathered the most assets globally of any sector in November as investors continued to shovel money into gold due to an intensification of the eurozone debt crisis. * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a nine-month low last week, suggesting the labor market's recovery was gaining momentum. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Wall Street fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank dashed hopes that policy-makers were preparing a financial "bazooka" to contain the debt crisis, and Germany rejected some proposals to add power to the euro zone's bailout fund. * The euro held steady on Friday, after staging its biggest one-day loss against the dollar in the previous session, as the European Central Bank disappointed the markets. DATA/EVENTS 0130 China CPI yy Nov 2011 0130 China PPI yy Nov 2011 0530 China Industrial output yy Nov 2011 0530 China Retail sales yy Nov 2011 0530 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Nov 2011 0745 France Industrial output mm Oct 2011 2030 U.S. CFTC traders' commitment Weekly China Exports yy Nov 2011 China Imports yy Nov 2011 China Trade balance Nov 2011 PRICES Precious metals prices 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1712.09 4.30 +0.25 20.62 Spot Silver 31.73 0.10 +0.32 2.82 Spot Platinum 1501.00 10.00 +0.67 -15.08 Spot Palladium 671.97 0.97 +0.14 -15.95 TOCOM Gold 4286.00 -61.00 -1.40 14.94 34229 TOCOM Platinum 3775.00 -25.00 -0.66 -19.61 5949 TOCOM Silver 78.60 -1.70 -2.12 -2.96 221 TOCOM Palladium 1690.00 -12.00 -0.71 -19.41 266 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1716.50 3.10 +0.18 20.76 2893 COMEX SILVER MAR2 31.80 0.26 +0.83 2.78 291 Euro/Dollar 1.3349 Dollar/Yen 77.67 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen)