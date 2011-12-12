SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Gold traded steady on Monday, after last week's European Union summit agreed on deeper economic integration but fell short of a convincing plan to address the two-year-old euro zone debt crisis. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,711.49 an ounce by 0022 GMT, struggling to stay above the 50-day average of $1,709.46. * U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,716. * Europe secured a historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration in the euro zone on Friday, but Britain, the region's third largest economy, refused to join the other 26 countries in a fiscal union and was left isolated. * Equities rallied after the summit, but the post-summit euphoria may evaporate soon as investors remain sceptical whether the agreement will cure the debt crisis. * Investors will watch the results of Italian and Spanish bond sales this week, and yields are expected to rise as the European Central Bank dashed expectations for more bond buying. * An index of consumer sentiment rose to its highest in six months in early December and the trade deficit narrowed in October in the latest signs that the U.S. economy's health is slowly improving. * Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, raised their bullish bets in gold for the first time in three weeks, as the price of bullion jumped to a near two-week high above $1,760 an ounce. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, finishing the week higher after European Union leaders agreed on a plan to toughen the region's budget rules to help restore market confidence after a two-year sovereign debt crisis. * The euro got off to a dead-calm start in Asia on Monday, but was expected to struggle after hopes for a quick resolution to the euro zone debt crisis were dashed at a key summit of European leaders last week. DATA/EVENTS 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Nov 0530 India Industrial Output y/y Oct 1900 U.S. Federal budget Nov PRICES Precious metals prices 0022 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1711.49 1.07 +0.06 20.57 Spot Silver 32.11 -0.10 -0.31 4.05 Spot Platinum 1509.50 -1.92 -0.13 -14.60 Spot Palladium 677.49 -6.01 -0.88 -15.26 TOCOM Gold 4282.00 11.00 +0.26 14.83 23924 TOCOM Platinum 3800.00 66.00 +1.77 -19.08 4261 TOCOM Silver 79.50 1.60 +2.05 -1.85 144 TOCOM Palladium 1707.00 57.00 +3.45 -18.60 98 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1716.00 -0.80 -0.05 20.73 1045 COMEX SILVER MAR2 32.19 -0.06 -0.20 4.04 179 Euro/Dollar 1.3365 Dollar/Yen 77.65 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)