SINGAPORE Dec 12 Spot gold prices dropped more than 1 percent to a two-week low on Monday, triggered by technical selling, traders said.

The most-active U.S. gold futures contract dropped as much as 1.7 percent to $1,688 an ounce on Monday, and cash gold fell 1.5 percent to $1,684.19 an ounce. (Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)