* Gold seen supported at 200-day moving average * Pressure to close positions ahead of year end * Coming up: Italy bond sales (Adds details, comments; updates prices; writes through) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Spot gold rose slightly on Wednesday after falling 2 percent in the previous session, as a key technical level offered support to prices that remained under pressure from a firm dollar. The dollar index held steady near its 11-month high, Asian shares drifted lower and the euro weakened after the U.S. central bank failed to take any new steps to stimulate growth. The euro zone debt crisis remains in the spotlight. Investors, unnerved by the possibility of a mass credit downgrade in the euro zone as soon as this week, will closely watch Italy's 5-year debt sales later in the day after bond yields rose on Tuesday. "If we see weak demand for bond sales in Italy and Spain, it will again fuel concerns about the debt problem in Europe and cause a further sell-off in markets," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at Phillip Futures. The 200-day moving average, at just below $1,620, provided strong support for gold prices, analysts said. "We are seeing some technical rebound after prices fell about $100 in the past couple of days," said a Hong Kong-based dealer, "I wouldn't be surprised to see a rebound of $20 or $30." Although gold prices have dropped more than 4 percent so far this week, the sharp decline has failed to trigger much buying interest on the physical market, as the strong dollar depresses the buying power of local currencies in Asia, he added. The most-active U.S. gold futures contract tumbled as much as 2.3 percent to $1,625.3 an ounce earlier in the day, before recovering to $1,640.90 by 0647 GMT. Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,637.80, after sliding 2 percent in the previous session and hitting $1,622.14, its lowest since Oct. 21. The U.S. gold contract settled at $1,663.10 on Tuesday, more than $30 higher than the closing price of spot gold. YEAR-END FUNDING SQUEEZE As the year-end fast approaches, many investors have already closed, or are in the process of closing, their books to lock profits, compounding a market that is already suffering from tight liquidity due to the euro zone related turmoil. "There is so much liquidation out there," said a Singapore-based trader, "It's very tough for people to fund dollar liability right now, and there is a lot pressure to reduce and close any open positions out there." Spot silver edged up 0.3 percent to $30.84, off a low of $30.40 hit in the previous session, its lowest since Oct. 21. U.S. silver lost 1.1 percent to $30.91. Spot platinum dropped to $1,461.50, its lowest in nearly two months, before recovering to $1,473.74. Precious metals prices 0647 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1637.80 6.91 +0.42 15.38 Spot Silver 30.84 0.09 +0.29 -0.06 Spot Platinum 1473.74 3.75 +0.26 -16.62 Spot Palladium 639.72 -1.50 -0.23 -19.98 TOCOM Gold 4118.00 -27.00 -0.65 10.43 53952 TOCOM Platinum 3730.00 -10.00 -0.27 -20.57 10135 TOCOM Silver 76.90 0.10 +0.13 -5.06 435 TOCOM Palladium 1614.00 -19.00 -1.16 -23.03 181 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1640.90 -22.20 -1.33 15.44 23500 COMEX SILVER MAR2 30.91 -0.36 -1.14 -0.11 2044 Euro/Dollar 1.3031 Dollar/Yen 77.94 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Miral Fahmy)