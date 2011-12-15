SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Spot gold traded steady
on Thursday after a dropping 3.5 percent in the previous
session, as funds sold off holdings before the year-end and
fears grew about the euro zone debt crisis after Italian bond
yields hit a new high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,577.89 an
ounce by 0035 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day decline in
nearly three months in the previous session.
* U.S. gold lost nearly 1 percent to $1,571.5,
before trimming some losses to trade at $1,581.20.
* Technical selling pressure, together with year-end
liquidation by funds, plunged gold to its lowest level since
Sept. 26 on Wednesday. The Relative Strength Index on spot gold
dived to 27, its lowest in more than three years, indicating an
oversold market.
* Spot gold's steep slide on Wednesday through the
200-day moving average, a major support line, points to much
lower levels, but the demise of the bull trend is not a foregone
conclusion.
* Commodities, stocks and the euro all fell on Wednesday on
growing fear of the euro zone debt crisis, as Italy's funding
costs reached a new euro era high at auction on Wednesday.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, were unchanged at 1,294.796
tonnes by Dec. 14.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell for a third day and hit their lowest
level in two weeks on Wednesday as widespread risk aversion sank
commodity prices, sent the euro to an 11-month low against the
dollar and drove Italy's borrowing costs to a euro-era high.
* The euro nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday, having
plumbed its lowest level in 11 months, as signs that the
European debt crisis could run sent investors fleeing risk
assets for US Treasuries.
DATA/EVENTS
0230 China HSBC PMI Flash Dec
0800 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Nov
0830 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Dec
0900 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Dec
1000 EZ Inflation, final yy Nov
1330 U.S. Core PPI mm, sa Nov
1415 U.S. Industrial production mm Nov
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1577.89 3.70 +0.24 11.16
Spot Silver 29.09 0.22 +0.76 -5.74
Spot Platinum 1411.50 -5.49 -0.39 -20.14
Spot Palladium 614.97 1.27 +0.21 -23.08
TOCOM Gold 3967.00 -150.00 -3.64 6.38 63166
TOCOM Platinum 3571.00 -159.00 -4.26 -23.96 8513
TOCOM Silver 72.40 -4.40 -5.73 -10.62 562
TOCOM Palladium 1548.00 -68.00 -4.21 -26.18 259
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1581.20 -5.70 -0.36 11.24 5195
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.14 0.21 +0.71 -5.82 518
Euro/Dollar 1.2988
Dollar/Yen 78.05
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)