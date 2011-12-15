* Italy bond yields rise to new high; Spain bond sales eyed * Spot platinum falls to two-year trough * Coming up: Spain bond auctions (Updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Spot gold was steady on Thursday, after falling 3.5 percent in the previous session, but prices continued to hover near a 2-1/2-month low as investors remained nervous about the euro zone debt crisis amid the year-end rush to liquidate positions. Asian shares retreated and the euro and commodities nursed stinging losses as fears grew that the euro zone debt crisis was spinning out of control after Italy's borrowing costs hit a new high in the euro era. The pessimism on the euro zone, as well as the liquidation of positions by funds, plunged spot gold to its lowest level since late September on Wednesday, its third session of losses. Precious metals with industrial applications, such as silver and platinum, also fell sharply as the economic outlook dims. "It's not only because of the stronger dollar, the year-end fund redemption and margin call demand from other markets also contributed to the sell-off," said a Shanghai-based trader. "We might see further weakness in prices as the sentiment around Europe remains rather bearish." Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,576.20 an ounce by 0811 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day decline in nearly three months on Wednesday. The Relative Strength Index on spot gold dived to below 28 in the previous session, its lowest in more than three years, indicating an oversold market. U.S. gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,579. Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could fall further after breaking below the 200-day moving average, a major support line, but the demise of the bull trend is not a foregone conclusion. Investors will be watching Spain's debt sales later in the day, as well as inflation and manufacturing purchasing managers index for the euro zone, to gauge the reach of the debt crisis. "We're in for a long sideways volatile market," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong, "We can go through weeks, if not months, of slow drawn-out process, because it's ultimately a fiscal problem in Europe that needs to be resolved." Prices are prone to volatile moves at the end of the year on thinning liquidity as many have closed their books for the year and moved to the sidelines of the market, waiting for a fresh start in January. Despite the steep decline in gold prices, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, were unchanged at 1,294.796 tonnes by Dec. 14. The holdings edged down 0.6 tonnes, compared to an 8-percent drop in gold prices. PLATINUM, SILVER SLIDE The slowing of manufacturing in China, the world's second-largest economy and top consumer of many raw materials, also piled pressure on industrial metals. Spot platinum tumbled as much as 3.2 percent to a two-year low of $1,372, before trimming some losses to trade at$1,398. Spot silver dropped to $28.10, its lowest since late September. The metal has fallen about 10 percent so far this week, pushing the year-to-date performance into the red. Some expect silver to test a September low of $26, before prices stabilise and move up again. "If we can build a bottom in the range of $25 to $28, prices will be able to slowly rise next year," said the Shanghai-based trader. Precious metals prices 0811 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1576.20 2.01 +0.13 11.04 Spot Silver 28.46 -0.41 -1.42 -7.78 Spot Platinum 1398.00 -18.99 -1.34 -20.91 Spot Palladium 617.25 3.55 +0.58 -22.80 TOCOM Gold 3954.00 16.00 +0.41 6.03 1594 TOCOM Platinum 3529.00 21.00 +0.60 -24.85 473 TOCOM Silver 70.40 -0.80 -1.12 -13.09 78 TOCOM Palladium 1557.00 9.00 +0.58 -25.75 46 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1579.00 -7.90 -0.50 11.09 37882 COMEX SILVER MAR2 28.47 -0.47 -1.61 -7.98 6057 Euro/Dollar 1.3008 Dollar/Yen 77.94 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Himani Sarkar)