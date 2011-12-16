SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Spot gold edged up on
Friday, but was on course for its biggest weekly drop in nearly
three months on a year-end flight to cash, while a smooth
Spanish bond auction and upbeat U.S. jobs data may support the
sentiment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,576.09 an
ounce by 0030 GMT, headed for a weekly decline of 7.8 percent.
* U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,579.30.
* Asian shares posted modest gains and the euro traded
steady, as U.S. jobless claims dropped to a 3-1/2-year low last
week, suggesting a weak U.S. economy is gradually improving even
though factory data proved more mixed.
* Spain saw solid demand for its bonds on Thursday, paying
more than 2 percentage points less to borrow over 5-years than
Italy a day earlier as budget cuts helped ease concerns it could
be among the next to fall in the euro zone's debt crisis.
* The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR
Gold Trust, said its holdings fell 1.1 percent to 1,279.98
tonnes on Thursday from 1,294.8 tonnes on Wednesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, as signs of strength in the
economy and higher-than-expected profit at FedEx outweighed more
warnings about Europe.
* The euro clung to modest gains against the dollar in Asia
on Friday, having ended three straight sessions of losses after
a Spanish bond sale attracted solid demand and upbeat U.S.
economic data helped revived risk appetite.
DATA/EVENTS
0630 India Repo Rate
1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa Oct
1330 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Nov
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1576.09 6.44 +0.41 11.04
Spot Silver 29.31 0.19 +0.65 -5.02
Spot Platinum 1403.74 -0.26 -0.02 -20.58
Spot Palladium 617.99 3.74 +0.61 -22.70
TOCOM Gold 3950.00 12.00 +0.30 5.93 32799
TOCOM Platinum 3538.00 30.00 +0.86 -24.66 7478
TOCOM Silver 72.50 1.30 +1.83 -10.49 440
TOCOM Palladium 1554.00 6.00 +0.39 -25.89 413
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1579.30 2.10 +0.13 11.11 1737
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.34 0.06 +0.21 -5.19 522
Euro/Dollar 1.3030
Dollar/Yen 77.82
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)