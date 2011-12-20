SINGAPORE, Dec 20 Spot gold hovered below
$1,600 an ounce on Tuesday, as investors' attention remained
glued to the development of the euro zone's debt crisis after
the bloc's ministers failed to boost IMF resources to a targeted
200 billion euros.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,598.39 an
ounce by 0039 GMT.
* U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,600.80.
* The European Central Bank said that the risks to financial
stability in the euro zone have increased considerably in the
second half of this year, but a break-up of the single currency
bloc is unthinkable.
* Euro zone ministers agreed on Monday to boost IMF
resources by 150 billion euros to ward off the debt crisis and
won support for more money from EU allies, but it was unclear if
the bloc would reach its 200 billion euro target after Britain
bowed out.
* U.S. homebuilder sentiment improved in December, rising to
its highest level in a year and a half and reinforcing the view
the housing market is slowly healing.
* News of the death of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il
created uncertainty in the region, which drove investors to
abandon riskier assets in favour of the dollar.
MARKET NEWS
* Banks dragged the U.S. stock market lower on Monday, with
losses accelerating late after Bank of America's stock price
fell below $5 for the first time in nearly three years.
* The euro traded steady on Tuesday, after falling in the
previous session on comments from the ECB President Mario Draghi
on the risks to euro zone economic growth arising from the debt
crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Dec
0900 Germany Ifo current conditions Dec
0900 Germany Ifo expectations Dec
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1330 U.S. Build permits: change mm Nov
1330 U.S. House starts mm: change Nov
1330 U.S. Housing starts number mm Nov
2350 Japan Exports yy Nov
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0039 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1598.39 5.55 +0.35 12.61
Spot Silver 28.89 0.13 +0.45 -6.38
Spot Platinum 1413.24 7.31 +0.52 -20.04
Spot Palladium 609.99 6.20 +1.03 -23.70
TOCOM Gold 4012.00 24.00 +0.60 7.59 19479
TOCOM Platinum 3574.00 25.00 +0.70 -23.89 3922
TOCOM Silver 71.40 -0.60 -0.83 -11.85 138
TOCOM Palladium 1548.00 -1.00 -0.06 -26.18 130
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1600.80 4.10 +0.26 12.62 1288
COMEX SILVER MAR2 28.90 0.03 +0.09 -6.59 224
Euro/Dollar 1.3012
Dollar/Yen 77.97
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen)