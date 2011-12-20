* Gold premiums rise in Asia on short supply * Coming up: U.S. housing starts, November; 1330 GMT (Adds details; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Dec 20 Spot gold struggled to breach $1,600 an ounce on Tuesday, as investors remained nervous over the progress of the euro zone's efforts to rein in its debt crisis, while resilient physical buying interest supported prices. Asian stocks and the euro held steady, but sentiment remained fragile on concerns that efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis were faltering and tougher rules to strengthen banks' capital would further undermine their profits. Euro zone ministers agreed on Monday to boost IMF resources by 150 billion euros to ward off the debt crisis and won support for more funds from EU allies, but it was unclear if the bloc would reach its 200 billion euro target after Britain bowed out. "The market is very choppy due to thin volume," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong. "The focus of the market is still Europe." The European Central Bank said the risks to financial stability in the euro zone had increased considerably in the second half of this year, but a break-up of the single currency bloc was unthinkable. There was light buying on the physical market, but most market participants have moved to the sidelines of the market ahead of the year-end, he added. Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,599.34 an ounce by 0702 GMT, after piercing above $1,600 briefly earlier in the day. U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,601.80. GOLD BAR PREMIUMS RISE Premiums in Asia's gold hubs increased on reducing supply during the holiday season, as well as resilient buying interest as prices struggle to recover after last week's dip. Buying interest surged last week when cash gold dropped to $1,560, its lowest in nearly three months. In Hong Kong, gold bar premiums increased to $2 to $2.50 an ounce over spot prices, from 50 cents to $1.50 a week earlier, dealers said. "Refineries in the west will be closed and no more stocks will arrive, which is driving up the premiums," said Ronald Leung, a physical dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers. Spot palladium led the precious metals complex with a 0.8 percent rise, to $609. Spot platinum edged up 0.4 percent to $1,411.93. The Relative Strength Index just climbed above 30, after wallowing below the that mark in the oversold territory for a week. Precious metals prices 0702 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1599.34 6.50 +0.41 12.67 Spot Silver 28.99 0.23 +0.80 -6.06 Spot Platinum 1411.93 6.00 +0.43 -20.12 Spot Palladium 609.00 5.21 +0.86 -23.83 TOCOM Gold 4009.00 21.00 +0.53 7.51 35039 TOCOM Platinum 3581.00 32.00 +0.90 -23.74 8579 TOCOM Silver 71.80 -0.20 -0.28 -11.36 314 TOCOM Palladium 1541.00 -8.00 -0.52 -26.51 186 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1601.80 5.10 +0.32 12.69 9525 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.02 0.15 +0.51 -6.21 1118 Euro/Dollar 1.3011 Dollar/Yen 77.92 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)