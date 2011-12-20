(In penultimate paragraph changes to ... South African platinum
exports, from ...imports)
* Gold prices climb in line with euro, but jitters remain
* Price action seen "weak but volatile" into year-end
* S. African platinum exports to Switzerland jump in Nov
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Dec 20 Gold prices rose to their
highest in nearly a week on Tuesday as the euro rallied 1
percent versus the dollar, with rising stock markets pointing to
a sharper appetite for assets seen as higher risk at the U.S.
currency's expense.
Spot gold was up 1.3 percent at $1,612.80 an ounce at
1500 GMT. Prices are within $10 of their 200-day moving average,
a key technical level they fell through last week, which is just
above $1,621 an ounce.
"The afternoon rally in risky assets and gold seems to have
been spurred by better-than-expected U.S. housing data, which in
turn further pushed the U.S. dollar lower," said BNP Paribas
analyst Anne-Laure Tremblay.
"The rebound in the gold price could prompt some
short-covering, and we could retest the 200-day moving average
in the coming days," she added.
The euro hit its highest since Dec. 13 versus the dollar,
helped by a sharp fall in Spanish short-term borrowing costs and
by fresh signs that the German economy is holding up in the
teeth of the euro zone debt storm.
The single currency has been on a steady downward trajectory
versus the dollar since it peaked in late October. The dollar's
gains have weighed on gold, putting the metal on track for its
first quarterly loss in more than three years.
Confidence in the metal remains fragile as concerns persist
that policymakers' efforts to address the euro zone debt crisis
are inadequate and could keep European assets under pressure.
"All the bull-run dynamics are still in place, but you have
this trend of the strengthening dollar, positive data out of the
United States as opposed to weak data out of Europe," said VM
Group analyst Carl Firman.
"A strengthening greenback has traditionally seen gold in
dollar terms decline. For a safe haven, you're looking at the
dollar really. There's a lot of volatility in gold, in
commodities, in other asset classes."
European shares extended gains on Tuesday afternoon in thin
trading, tracking Wall Street higher on the improved investor
sentiment.
GOLD SET TO STRUGGLE
Gold prices are set to struggle to make up significant
ground for the rest of the month, with traders wary of adding to
long positions before year-end, analysts said.
"Profit-taking and year-end book squaring by large
investors, including mutual funds and macro hedge funds ... help
explain the recent drop in prices," said HSBC in a note.
"Gold prices may stay weak but volatile for the rest of this
year, we believe, as trading volume is likely to dry up in the
run-up to the year-end holidays."
Among other precious metals, silver was up 2.3
percent at $29.45 an ounce, tracking gold. Spot platinum
was up 1.2 percent at $1,424.50 an ounce, while spot palladium
was up 2.8 percent at $621.00 an ounce.
ETFS Physical Palladium, the U.S.-based exchange-traded
product operated by a unit of London's ETF Securities, saw an
outflow of nearly 25,000 ounces, data for Monday showed, the
largest one-day drop in its holdings in more than a fortnight.
Its holdings have nearly halved this year, to just over
588,000 ounces from 1.1 million ounces on Jan. 1.
Meanwhile Swiss trade data released on Tuesday showed Russia
exported 5.16 tonnes of palladium to Switzerland in November.
Russia is the world's biggest palladium supplier, selling
both mined metal and government stockpiles onto the market.
Speculation that its official stocks may be close to exhaustion
have pushed up prices in recent years.
The statistics also showed South African platinum exports
reached their highest monthly level this year in November, at
3.7 tonnes.
"The surge in metal shipments from South Africa could be an
early warning sign which suggests that idle metal, which is not
taken up by industrial users, is now being parked in the Swiss
clearing system," said Swiss bank UBS in a note.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by Jane Baird)