SINGAPORE, Dec 21 Gold edged higher to a one-week high on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, as upbeat economic data from the United States and Germany boosted market sentiment, and strong demand for Spanish debt buoyed the euro. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose to a one-week high of $1,621.85, before easing slightly to $1,621.49 an ounce by 0036 GMT. * U.S. gold inched up 0.4 percent to $1,624. * Upbeat U.S. housing data and German business sentiment sent equities and commodities higher in the previous session. A sharp fall in Spanish bond yields helped boost the sentiment. * Investors will watch the European Central Bank's first ever offer of three-year loans to banks to help lenders lower their funding costs, though there is much uncertainty about what demand it will draw. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks rallied nearly 3 percent on Tuesday as investors bought surging banks, homebuilders and networking companies, though low volume was seen as amplifying the market's move. * The euro held onto modest gains on Wednesday, as an unexpectedly strong Spanish debt auction as well as upbeat German and U.S. data sparked a relief rally, though the mood remains brittle. DATA/EVENTS 0330 Japan BOJ rate decision Dec 0900 Italy GDP prelim yy 1500 U.S. Exist. home sales % chg Nov 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Nov PRICES Precious metals prices 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1621.49 7.20 +0.45 14.23 Spot Silver 29.65 0.14 +0.47 -3.92 Spot Platinum 1434.00 6.01 +0.42 -18.87 Spot Palladium 629.00 6.09 +0.98 -21.33 TOCOM Gold 4064.00 55.00 +1.37 8.98 21079 TOCOM Platinum 3624.00 43.00 +1.20 -22.83 4439 TOCOM Silver 73.40 1.60 +2.23 -9.38 149 TOCOM Palladium 1583.00 41.00 +2.66 -24.51 65 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1624.00 6.40 +0.40 14.25 1875 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.69 0.15 +0.52 -4.04 367 Euro/Dollar 1.3107 Dollar/Yen 77.84 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)