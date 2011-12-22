SINGAPORE, Dec 22 Gold prices traded steady on Thursday, after a European Central Bank tender failed to boost market confidence in the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis and knocked gold off a one-week high in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,613.05 an ounce by 0044 GMT. U.S. gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,615.40. * Banks gobbled up nearly 490 billion euros in three-year cut-price loans from the European Central Bank on Wednesday, easing immediate fears of a credit crunch but leaving unresolved how much will flow to needy euro zone economies. * But the ECB tender failed to impress market participants who doubted if such measures could help solve the euro zone debt crisis, which drove Italian and Spanish bond yields higher and the euro lower. * U.S. home sales rose in November, adding to hints of recovery, but updated data showed the housing crash was much deeper than previously thought. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Technology shares slumped on Wednesday and pushed the Nasdaq down 1 percent after Oracle reported results that cast doubts on the sector's health, even as broader markets closed mostly flat in a thinly traded day. * The euro was on the defensive against the dollar on Thursday, having shed all the week's gains as investors doubted a massive 489 billion euro tender by the European Central Bank (ECB) would solve the EU debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS 0900 U.K. Final GDP Q3 1330 U.S. Final GDP Q3 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Chicago Fed Nat'l Activity Index Nov 1455 Thomson Reuters/UMich consumer sentiment Dec Italy Austerity vote PRICES Precious metals prices 0044 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1613.05 -1.74 -0.11 13.64 Spot Silver 29.29 -0.06 -0.20 -5.09 Spot Platinum 1422.00 -1.49 -0.10 -19.55 Spot Palladium 629.00 -2.47 -0.39 -21.33 TOCOM Gold 4054.00 -14.00 -0.34 8.72 26634 TOCOM Platinum 3603.00 -25.00 -0.69 -23.28 4104 TOCOM Silver 72.60 -0.70 -0.95 -10.37 142 TOCOM Palladium 1581.00 5.00 +0.32 -24.61 107 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1615.40 1.80 +0.11 13.65 1736 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.30 0.05 +0.17 -5.30 170 Euro/Dollar 1.3037 Dollar/Yen 78.08 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)