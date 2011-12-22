* Tight liquidity remains a concern in the market * Spot gold could fall to $1,596/oz - technicals * Coming up: Italy, austerity vote (Updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Dec 22 Gold prices inched down in thin trade on Thursday as investors remained sceptical of the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis after the European Central Bank's latest moves to keep credit flowing in the region. Banks gobbled up nearly 490 billion euros in three-year cut-price loans from the ECB, easing immediate fears of a credit crunch, but investors doubted if such measures could help solve the debt crisis, leaving equities and the euro under pressure and pushing up Italian and Spanish bond yields. News from the euro zone will continue to dominate the mood in financial markets. Later in the day, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will face a confidence vote on approving an austerity package. "We will probably be trapped in the range of $1,575 and $1,650 until the year-end," said a Hong Kong-based dealer, "The market is still focused on the euro zone -- if there will be new agreement, if the euro zone economy will slide next year, etc." Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,612.35 an ounce by 0724 GMT, off a one-week high of $1,641.50 hit in the previous session. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,614.60. Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could fall to $1,596 during the day, as a rebound from the Dec. 15 low of $1,560.36 has been completed, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Trading volumes were thin ahead of holidays, as many traders have closed books for the year. Even the start of a new year in less then two weeks is unlikely to instantly rekindle enthusiasm due to the tightened liquidity. "If we don't see any change on the policy front, the tight liquidity will extend into the new year," said Hou Xinqiang, analyst at Jinrui Futures in China. But Hou said the anticipation of easing monetary policy in the world's major economies -- the United States, China and Europe among others -- later in the year would buoy commodities, including gold. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 12.1 tonnes from the previous day to 1,267.878 tonnes, the lowest since early November. The ETF has lost 30.656 tonnes in holdings so far this month, but its holdings were still on course for a monthly gain of more than 35 tonnes, just as cash gold prices were headed for their first quarterly decline in more than three years. Precious metals prices 0724 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1612.35 -2.44 -0.15 13.59 Spot Silver 29.30 -0.05 -0.17 -5.06 Spot Platinum 1419.99 -3.50 -0.25 -19.66 Spot Palladium 624.36 -7.11 -1.13 -21.91 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1614.60 1.00 +0.06 13.59 15315 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.34 0.09 +0.31 -5.17 1524 Euro/Dollar 1.3073 Dollar/Yen 78.04 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Sugita Katyal)