SINGAPORE, Dec 23 Gold traded steady on Friday, taking cues from slightly higher equities after upbeat U.S. economic data encouraged investors, while the persistent gloom hanging over the euro zone weighed on sentiment. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,607.89 an ounce by 0036 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of half a percent. * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,610.20. * The dangers facing Europe's financial system have continued to worsen, Europe's recently created super-watchdog, the European System Risk Board (ESRB), said on Thursday, as it urged the euro zone to get its new rescue fund up and running. * Spanish and Italian bond yields crept higher on Thursday, even as Italy's Senate passed a vote of confidence in the government of Prime Minister Mario Monti that put a final seal on an emergency austerity budget. * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits hit a 3-1/2 year low last week and consumer sentiment scaled a six-month high in December, bolstering views the economy was gaining momentum, even though third-quarter growth was revised down. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1 percent from a day earlier to 1,254.57 tonnes, the lowest since early November. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on the cusp of finishing out the year higher as another decline in jobless claims pointed to further improvement in the labour market. * The euro barely budged in holiday-thinned Asian trade on Friday, leaving it on track to end the year modestly lower against the dollar as the European debt crisis looks set to last for many more months. DATA/EVENTS 0630 France Q3 GDP 1330 U.S. Personal income/spending Nov 1330 U.S. Durable goods Nov 1500 U.S. New home sales Nov 1530 U.S. ECRI weekly 2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders Weekly PRICES Precious metals prices 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1607.89 1.99 +0.12 13.28 Spot Silver 29.18 0.09 +0.31 -5.44 Spot Platinum 1419.33 0.09 +0.01 -19.70 Spot Palladium 650.81 1.55 +0.24 -18.60 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1610.20 -0.40 -0.02 13.28 1110 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.22 0.17 +0.58 -5.58 138 Euro/Dollar 1.3053 Dollar/Yen 78.15 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Sugita Katyal)