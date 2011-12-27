SINGAPORE, Dec 27 Gold held steady on Tuesday, with prices stuck in a narrow $15 range over three sessions, as investors stayed on the sidelines during the year-end holiday season watching for developments in the euro zone debt crisis. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,603.29 an ounce by 0032 GMT. * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,605.20. * Silver and gold speculators cut their bullish bets for the third consecutive week in the week to Dec. 20, with silver net long positions down by more than half, said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. * The European Central Bank should launch a U.S.-style asset purchase programme if economic conditions change, executive board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said, opening the door to a possible policy shift at the bank to combat deflation. * China, the world's largest gold producer, churned out 31.75 tonnes of gold in October, bringing the output in the first 10 months of the year to 290.752 tonnes, up 4.96 percent from a year earlier. * Holdings of the iShares Silver Trust, the world's biggest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, declined nearly 1 percent on the day to 9,605.79 tonnes by Dec. 23. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The S&P 500 turned positive for the year and closed out its third week of gains in four on Friday as equities extended their rally after a string of unexpectedly strong economic data. * The euro was little changed against the dollar on Tuesday, staying above an 11-month low as investors awaited an Italian debt auction later in the week. DATA/EVENTS 0500 Japan Construction orders yy Nov 1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Oct 1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Oct 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Dec PRICES Precious metals prices 0032 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1603.29 -1.67 -0.10 12.95 Spot Silver 29.09 0.04 +0.14 -5.74 Spot Platinum 1433.25 8.44 +0.59 -18.91 Spot Palladium 656.00 -1.99 -0.30 -17.95 TOCOM Gold 4017.00 10.00 +0.25 7.72 6871 TOCOM Platinum 3632.00 -9.00 -0.25 -22.66 2634 TOCOM Silver 72.30 -0.90 -1.23 -10.74 186 TOCOM Palladium 1657.00 2.00 +0.12 -20.98 77 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1605.20 -0.80 -0.05 12.93 1062 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.08 -0.01 -0.03 -6.03 236 Euro/Dollar 1.3051 Dollar/Yen 77.88 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)