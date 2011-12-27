(Recasts, updates prices, adds link to graphic)
* Technical selling under 200 DMA key support weighs
* Spot gold falls to one-week low of $1,591.09/oz
* Volume one of lowest in 2011, typical for year-end trade
* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims, pending home sales Thurs
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Dec 27 Gold fell in light
holiday trade on Tuesday as technical weakness, options-related
selling and a lack of fresh economic news failed to stimulate
buying interest in the final week of the year.
Selling related to the expiration of U.S. January gold
options, which weighed on bullion despite rallies in crude oil,
grains and a weaker dollar. A mixed bag of U.S. consumer
confidence and home prices data kept investors on the sidelines.
Gold is on track for a 9 percent fall for December. Prices
earlier in the month plunged below key technical support they
had held for nearly three years, fueling fears that bullion was
close to ending a more than decade-long bull run.
"Technically, a close above the 200-day moving average at
$1,628 in spot gold is still needed to reinstate a bull market,"
said Carlos Perez-Santalla, precious metals broker at PVM
futures.
"The gold market will see odd movements this week as many
money managers have closed out the year, leaving the market with
technical and headline-sensitive traders," he said.
Spot gold fell to a one-week low of $1,588.89 earlier
in the session. It was down 0.8 percent at $1,592.80 an ounce by
2:06 PM EST (1906 GMT).
Some traders sold in-the-money options ahead of the expiry
of COMEX January gold options at Tuesday's market close, said
George Gero, vice president of RBC Capital Markets.
This year to date, gold is up 12 percent - one of the few
investment assets that posted sizable gains in a rather
difficult 2011 largely plagued by U.S. double-dip recession
fears and the European debt crisis.
U.S. February gold futures settled down $10.50 at
$1,595.50. Volume was below 50,000 lots, among the weakest
turnover this year but consistent with the year-end trading
volume last year.
TECHNICAL OUTLOOK WEAK
Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital, said gold's
trading below its long-term rising trendline on weekly charts
suggests bears remain in control.
The precious metal will have to either rise above its
200-day moving average or its key upward trendline - which has
now become resistance - before another significant rally, Sarhan
said.
Gold, which has recently taken to follow the equities market
and riskier assets, largely ignored U.S. economic news including
an eighth-month high in consumer confidence, and another report
showing weak home prices.
Also weighing on sentiment was news that Chinese authorities
would ban gold exchanges in the country outside of two in
Shanghai. China and India are the top two consumers of physical
gold.
Spot silver fell 1.2 percent to $28.69 an ounce.
Holdings of the iShares Silver Trust SLV, the world's
biggest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, declined nearly 1
percent on the day to 9,605.79 tonnes by Dec. 23, the lowest
since mid-July.
Among platinum group metals, platinum edged up 0.4
percent at $1,430.24, while palladium gained 0.5 percent
to $660.99 an ounce.
2:06 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold FEB 1595.50 -10.50 -0.7 1591.10 1609.20 40,029
US Silver MAR 28.74 -0.344 -1.2 28.615 29.220 10,531
US Plat JAN 1433.90 4.40 0.3 1421.50 1439.70 3,712
US Pall MAR 666.60 0.35 0.1 651.65 669.00 943
Gold 1592.80 -12.16 -0.8 1590.10 1606.93
Silver 28.690 -0.360 -1.2 28.650 29.150
Platinum 1430.24 5.43 0.4 1423.75 1435.75
Palladium 660.99 3.00 0.5 653.52 666.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 43,046 180,220 195,680 22.14 -0.68
US Silver 11,643 53,733 78,275 36.09 -1.56
US Platinum 6,269 9,255 7,274 31 -3.00
US Palladium 972 5,244 4,436
