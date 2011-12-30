* Gold up nearly 10 pct on year, but suffers Q4 loss
* Shanghai buys at open, arbitrage gap closes quickly
* Spot gold could rebound to $1,588/oz - technicals
* Coming up: US CFTC commitment of traders, 2030 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 Spot gold is ending 2011
on a weak note after 10 straight annual gains, heading for its
first quarter of losses in more than three years and a new year
likely to be dominated by worries about economic growth and
sovereign debt.
Industrial metals and equities rose in the last trading day
of the year, but concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and
global growth will remain the focus of the market in the new
year.
Spot gold was headed for a 10-percent gain for the year, but
the precious metal is down nearly 19 percent from a record
$1,920.30 hit in September.
The most-active U.S. gold futures contract gained
1.5 percent to $1,563.50 by 0730 GMT, snapping six straight
sessions of losses.
Spot gold rose 1 percent to $1,561.89, on course for
a weekly decline of 2.9 percent. It was headed for a monthly
loss of 10.5 percent.
"There was buying interest from Shanghai when the market
opened there," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung
Precious Metals in Hong Kong.
The active Shanghai gold forwards opened at
312.45 yuan a gram ($1,537.8 an ounce), about $14 below spot
gold prices. But the gap quickly closed and Shanghai gold stood
at 319.50 yuan, or $1,577 an ounce, later in the day.
The Lunar New Year in about three weeks will help support
gold consumption in China, traders said.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could rebound to
$1,588 during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
The 20-day moving average crossed below the 200-day moving
average for the first time since 2009, forming what some
analysts call a "death cross", but others said gold is facing a
lengthy consolidation phase rather than a bear market.
"A negative crossover in moving averages can be seen as a
selling signal," said Tim Riddell, head of ANZ Global Markets
Research, Asia.
"But in gold's profile, it is probably a confirmation signal
that gold has made a cyclical high in the third quarter, and
will likely see a more protracted consolidation phase than the
market would initially wish to see."
Riddell said prices could further correct to the
$1,425-$1,450 level, the 38-percent Fibonacci retracement level
on the rally that started in late 2008 and peaked in September.
Concerns about the euro zone debt crisis continued to weigh
on the single currency after Italy's bond auction failed to
attract much buying interest and the European Central Bank had
to step in and buy Italy's bonds in an effort to slow rising
yields.
On the other side of the Atlantic, U.S. employment, housing
market and manufacturing data pointed to growing momentum in the
world's largest economy.
The dollar index edged lower, after rising to its
highest in more than 11 months in the previous session.
A pricier dollar weighs on gold and other commodities as it
makes them more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Precious metals prices 0730 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1561.89 16.49 +1.07 10.03
Spot Silver 27.70 -0.03 -0.11 -10.24
Spot Platinum 1380.99 11.25 +0.82 -21.87
Spot Palladium 631.22 1.28 +0.20 -21.05
TOCOM Gold 3887.00 4.00 +0.10 4.24 68736
TOCOM Platinum 3462.00 47.00 +1.38 -26.28 15434
TOCOM Silver 67.20 0.80 +1.20 -17.04 646
TOCOM Palladium 1570.00 -7.00 -0.44 -25.13 373
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1563.50 22.60 +1.47 10.00 15596
COMEX SILVER MAR2 27.72 0.40 +1.46 -10.42 2645
Euro/Dollar 1.2941
Dollar/Yen 77.56
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months