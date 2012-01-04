SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Gold edged higher on
Wednesday, extending a 2.4-percent rise in the previous session
on encouraging economic data from the United States and Europe,
as well as expectations of further monetary easing in the United
States.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,606.09 an
ounce by 0015 GMT, after posting its biggest daily gain in more
than two months.
* U.S. gold gained nearly half a percent to
$1,607.80.
* Spot silver was little changed at $29.62, retaining
a 6.4-percent rally in the previous session -- its strongest
one-day rise in more than three years.
* Upbeat economic data from the United States and Germany
encouraged risk appetite, fuelling rallies in stocks,
commodities and the euro.
* Hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve may further ease its
monetary policy further boosted market sentiment.
* Central banks bought nearly 350 tonnes of gold in the
first 11 months of 2011, with Turkey making its largest single
increase to its reserves on record in November, according to
data from the International Monetary Fund.
MARKET NEWS
* Hoping for something better than 2011's flat stock market,
U.S. investors pushed shares higher on Tuesday to begin the new
year, though questions remain about whether a rally can be
sustained.
* The euro held on to overnight gains in Asia on Wednesday,
having posted its biggest one-day rally in nearly two months as
investors cut bearish positions in the common currency after
upbeat data bolstered risk appetite.
DATA/EVENTS
0500 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Dec
0858 EZ Markit Services PMI Dec
1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Dec
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1500 U.S. Factory orders Nov
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1606.09 3.90 +0.24 2.70
Spot Silver 29.62 -0.01 -0.03 6.97
Spot Platinum 1425.74 0.99 +0.07 2.35
Spot Palladium 661.50 2.09 +0.32 1.77
TOCOM Gold 3967.00 83.00 +2.14 2.16 5739
TOCOM Platinum 3546.00 78.00 +2.25 3.84 936
TOCOM Silver 72.40 5.00 +7.42 9.04 208
TOCOM Palladium 1637.00 67.00 +4.27 3.80 13
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1607.80 7.30 +0.46 2.62 1200
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.62 0.04 +0.15 6.07 197
Euro/Dollar 1.3048
Dollar/Yen 76.70
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)