SINGAPORE Jan 4 The spot deferred gold contract on the Shanghai Gold Exchange rallied 2.6 percent to 327.85 yuan a gram ($1,621 an ounce) on Wednesday, when the market resumed trading in the new year, tracking gains in gold prices in the global market.

Shanghai spot deferred silver jumped nearly 6 percent at the opening to 6,215 yuan a kilogram ($30.73 an ounce), after spot silver soared 6.4 percent in the previous session. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)