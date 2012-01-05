* Escalation of Iran tensions could prompt safe-haven demand
* Spot gold may end rebound below $1,629 - technicals
* Coming up: French bond auction; 0950 GMT
(Adds details, comment; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Gold was on course for a
fifth straight session of gains on Thursday as growing anxiety
on Iran boosted its safe-haven appeal and rising seasonal demand
in China buoyed sentiment.
Gold rose with oil in the previous session, breaking its
lockstep with the euro over the past few months, after the
European Union reached a preliminary agreement to ban imports of
Iranian oil.
An escalation of tensions could drive investors to seek
safety in bullion, even though in the past few months gold has
largely moved in tandem with riskier assets after recent market
turmoil tarnished its safe-haven appeal.
"If we don't have any shock out of Iran or any surprise on
data, gold is likely to stay in consolidation with a near-term
bottom at $1,550," said Hou Xinqiang, an analyst at Jinrui
Futures in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
Analysts said the 200-day moving average, at $1,631.6, will
be a key technical resistance for gold, and a move near that
level could fuel selling.
Spot gold gained 0.9 percent to $1,624.30 an ounce by
0801 GMT. Earlier, it hit an intra-day high of $1,624.66, its
highest since Dec. 21.
U.S. gold rose 0.8 percent to $1,626.
Technical analysis suggested spot gold could end the rebound
below $1,629 an ounce, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Gold demand usually picks up ahead of the Lunar New Year,
which falls on Jan. 23 this year, in China and elsewhere in
Asia, traders said.
Shanghai gold rose 1 percent to 331.50 yuan a
gram, or about $1,636 an ounce, at a premium of an unusually
high $12 on spot prices.
"We are seeing Chinese banks on the bid ahead of the Chinese
New Year," said a Singapore-based trader.
Worries about the euro zone debt crisis linger, with markets
eyeing a French bond sales later in the day after Germany's bond
auction on Wednesday fared better than November.
In contrast to the gloomy outlook on the euro zone economy
reinforced by latest private sector data, U.S. data continued to
show signs of solid growth in the fourth quarter.
Investors will be watching the ADP National Employment
report later today, a precursor to the key non-farm payroll data
on Friday, to seek evidence of improvement in the labour
market.
Physical dealers in Hong Kong reported purchases from funds,
albeit in small volumes, and supply is likely to improve next
week as refineries resume operations after the new year break.
Exchange-traded funds, however, have yet to see investment
interest picking up. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, remained
unchanged at 1,254.57 tonnes for the seventh session.
Precious metals prices 0801 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1624.30 13.70 +0.85 3.87
Spot Silver 29.59 0.45 +1.54 6.86
Spot Platinum 1429.49 13.75 +0.97 2.62
Spot Palladium 652.00 5.92 +0.92 -0.08
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1626.00 13.30 +0.82 3.78 17587
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.61 0.51 +1.76 6.07 2435
Euro/Dollar 1.2938
Dollar/Yen 76.75
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months