SINGAPORE, Jan 6 Gold traded steady on
Friday, on course for its biggest weekly rise in a month, as
investors eyed a key U.S. employment report due later in the
day, while a firm dollar may weigh on sentiment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,619.65 an
ounce by 0002 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of 3.2 percent,
its strongest week in a month.
* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,620.90.
* Investors will closely watch December's U.S. non-farm
payroll data due later in the day, after a report on Thursday
showed that private-sector hiring surged last month and
unemployment claims fell.
* France drew solid demand at its first debt auction of 2012
with yields rising only slightly despite fears for its AAA
rating, but that was not enough to prevent most European debt
markets weakening as investors fretted about the euro zone's
periphery.
* HSBC and Barclays lowered their gold price forecasts for
2012 even though they maintained their bullish view, after the
metal's decline last week briefly sent it into a bear market.
* Spot silver lost 0.3 percent to $29.20 an ounce,
but it was headed for a weekly climb of 5.6 percent -- its
biggest monthly rise in two months.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Banks led Wall Street to gains on Thursday even as Europe
struggled again, a sign investors are betting a relatively
strong U.S. economy will help U.S. stocks outperform other
markets.
* The U.S. dollar hovered at one-year highs against a basket
of major currencies in Asia on Friday, while the embattled euro
floundered at 11-year lows versus the yen even after a closely
watched French debt auction drew solid demand.
DATA/EVENTS
0230 China HSBC services PMI Dec
1000 EZ Business climate Dec
1000 EZ Economic sentiment Dec
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate mm Dec
1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Dec
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0002 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1619.65 -1.70 -0.10 3.57
Spot Silver 29.20 -0.09 -0.31 5.45
Spot Platinum 1411.74 1.24 +0.09 1.35
Spot Palladium 636.22 1.24 +0.20 -2.50
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1620.90 0.80 +0.05 3.45 585
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.21 -0.09 -0.29 4.64 156
Euro/Dollar 1.2793
Dollar/Yen 77.15
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)