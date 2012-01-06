* Dollar index hits one-year high; euro at 16-mo low vs
dollar
* Spot gold could retrace to $1,596.24/oz - technicals
* Coming up: U.S. non-farm payrolls, December; 1330 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Jan 6 Gold traded steady on
Friday as investors nervous over the euro zone debt crisis
sought safety in bullion, offsetting a firm dollar.
The dollar hit a one-year high against a basket of
currencies and the euro fell to a 16-month low against the
dollar and sterling as worries about the euro zone's fiscal
stability persisted.
Bullion has parted way with riskier assets, with which it
had moved in tandem over the past few months, as its safe-haven
appeal received a half boost from reviving liquidity at the
beginning of the new year.
"Liquidity is back in the market," said a Shanghai-based
trader. "With the Europe outlook still grim, investors would
prefer to put their dollars in some safety assets, such as
gold."
Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,626.84 an ounce
by 0625 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of 3.7 percent, its
strongest in a month.
U.S. gold gained a percent to $1,628.30.
Technical analysis suggested spot gold could retrace to
$1,596.24 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao.
Although economic data out of the United States in recent
weeks has shown solid progress in the fourth quarter, analysts
said the global economy will remain overshadowed by the euro
zone debt crisis.
Investors will closely watch December's U.S. non-farm
payroll data due later in the day, after a report on Thursday
showed that private-sector hiring surged last month and
unemployment claims fell.
"There have been good data out of the U.S., but ultimately
the U.S. can't decouple from the European crisis," said Jeremy
Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
"There are going to be enough reasons to be worried about
global growth and the financial system in the next quarter or
two, and gold should benefit from that."
Next week Spain and Italy will hold debt auctions, after
bond sales by France and Germany this week were greeted with
solid demand.
Spot silver inched up 0.1 percent to $29.32 an ounce,
headed for a weekly climb of 5.7 percent -- its biggest rise in
two months.
Precious metals prices 0625 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1626.84 5.49 +0.34 4.03
Spot Silver 29.32 0.03 +0.10 5.89
Spot Platinum 1412.49 1.99 +0.14 1.40
Spot Palladium 635.18 0.20 +0.03 -2.65
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1628.30 8.20 +0.51 3.93 12531
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.30 0.00 -0.00 4.94 1362
Euro/Dollar 1.2779
Dollar/Yen 77.20
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Michael Urquhart)