SINGAPORE, Jan 9 Gold prices fell slightly on Monday, after the momentum that pushed prices up 3 percent last week fizzled as the dollar firmed with growing worries about the euro zone debt crisis. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.4 percent to $1,610.59 an ounce by 0030 GMT, extending losses from the previous session. * U.S. gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,612.20. * The dollar index rose to its highest since September 2010 at the expense of a battered euro, which sank to a 16-month low against the greenback and an 11-year trough versus the yen. * U.S. employment growth accelerated last month and the jobless rate dropped to a near three-year low of 8.5 percent, offering the strongest evidence yet the economic recovery was gaining steam. * A busy week in the euro zone will start with a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday on measures to boost growth in the debt-ridden region. * Market participants will also closely watch debt auctions later this week by Italy and Spain, seen as a test if investors are willing to pour more money into the euro zone, now in its third year of the debt crisis. * Precious metals analysts expect gold prices to rise for a 12th year in a row and to reach a record high in 2012, but are less optimistic for silver and platinum, according to a survey by the London Bullion Market Association. * Money managers reduced their net length in U.S. gold futures and options for a third straight week in the week ended Jan. 3, said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks rose in the first week of 2012, even though news that the U.S. jobless rate neared a three-year low did not whet interest in equities on Friday. DATA/EVENTS 1100 Germany Industrial output mm Nov 1500 U.S. Employment trends Dec 2000 U.S. Consumer credit Nov 2100 Alcoa earnings Q4 PRICES Precious metals prices 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1610.59 -6.39 -0.40 2.99 Spot Silver 28.79 0.08 +0.28 3.97 Spot Platinum 1389.74 -9.26 -0.66 -0.23 Spot Palladium 608.00 -4.75 -0.78 -6.82 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1612.20 -4.60 -0.28 2.90 2891 COMEX SILVER MAR2 28.79 0.11 +0.37 3.13 673 Euro/Dollar 1.2679 Dollar/Yen 76.94 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katya)