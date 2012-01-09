SINGAPORE, Jan 9 Gold prices fell slightly
on Monday, after the momentum that pushed prices up 3 percent
last week fizzled as the dollar firmed with growing worries
about the euro zone debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold dropped 0.4 percent to $1,610.59 an ounce
by 0030 GMT, extending losses from the previous session.
* U.S. gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,612.20.
* The dollar index rose to its highest since
September 2010 at the expense of a battered euro, which sank to
a 16-month low against the greenback and an 11-year trough
versus the yen.
* U.S. employment growth accelerated last month and the
jobless rate dropped to a near three-year low of 8.5 percent,
offering the strongest evidence yet the economic recovery was
gaining steam.
* A busy week in the euro zone will start with a meeting
between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday on measures to boost growth in the
debt-ridden region.
* Market participants will also closely watch debt auctions
later this week by Italy and Spain, seen as a test if investors
are willing to pour more money into the euro zone, now in its
third year of the debt crisis.
* Precious metals analysts expect gold prices to rise for a
12th year in a row and to reach a record high in 2012, but are
less optimistic for silver and platinum, according to a survey
by the London Bullion Market Association.
* Money managers reduced their net length in U.S. gold
futures and options for a third straight week in the week ended
Jan. 3, said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose in the first week of 2012, even though
news that the U.S. jobless rate neared a three-year low did not
whet interest in equities on Friday.
DATA/EVENTS
1100 Germany Industrial output mm Nov
1500 U.S. Employment trends Dec
2000 U.S. Consumer credit Nov
2100 Alcoa earnings Q4
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1610.59 -6.39 -0.40 2.99
Spot Silver 28.79 0.08 +0.28 3.97
Spot Platinum 1389.74 -9.26 -0.66 -0.23
Spot Palladium 608.00 -4.75 -0.78 -6.82
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1612.20 -4.60 -0.28 2.90 2891
COMEX SILVER MAR2 28.79 0.11 +0.37 3.13 673
Euro/Dollar 1.2679
Dollar/Yen 76.94
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katya)