* Gold down as euro, equities rise
* Technical pressure seen under 200-day moving average
* Gold option volatility down from Dec. peak
* Gold/platinum ratio highest in more than 25 years
* Coming up: U.S. wholesale inventory/sales Tuesday
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 9 Gold eased on
Monday, breaking ranks with equities and the euro which it
had tracked closely for two months, as bullion investors focused
on technical resistance and kept fretting about the euro zone
debt crisis.
Gold rose in early trade, then surrendered those gains as
Germany and France warned Greece it will get no more bailout
funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond swap.
The precious metal fell even as the euro rebounded from a
16-month low against the dollar. Gold had traded in virtual
lockstep with the euro in the last two months.
Gold faces technical resistance at its 200-day moving
average at $1,633 an ounce, after a late December sell-off that
briefly sent it into a bear market, analysts said.
"There is so much bearishness in the market that gold prices
would be much lower if it weren't for the Eurozone debt crisis
and rising tensions between Iran and the western nations," said
Carlos Perez-Santalla, precious metals broker at PVM Futures.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,610.19 an ounce
by 2:40 p.m. EST (1940 GMT). Last week, gold posted its biggest
weekly gains in 5 weeks.
U.S. February gold futures for February delivery
settled down $8.70 an ounce at $1,608.10. Trading volume was
largely in line with its 30-day average.
Gold's 30-day implied volatility has dropped to around 19
from a high of 25 in mid-December, due to recovering prices and
general investor disinterest, said COMEX gold options floor
trader Jonathan Jossen.
In the short term, technical analysts are watching whether
gold can retake the 200-day moving average -- just above $1,633
an ounce -- it fell through in mid-December.
Adam Sarhan, CEO of Sarhan Capital, said gold's 200-day
moving average, a support it had held for three years, has now
become resistance. Bullion was likely to trade lower until it
can break above that level, he added.
Other analysts said gold's technical outlook reminded them
of its slump in 2008, the last time gold breached 200-day
average support. Then, it briefly plunged to $680 an ounce after
surging past $1,000.
While rock-bottom interest rates and worries over debt and
growth should support gold prices longer term, the 10 percent
drop in December has fed doubt about whether it can revisit last
year's record high, analysts said.
"Physical demand has improved but we don't think it will
push the price much higher than $1,650...," said Standard Bank
analyst Walter de Wet.
PLATINUM'S RECORD DISCOUNT TO GOLD
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.8
percent at $28.94 an ounce, while platinum was up 1.5
percent at $1,420.55 an ounce and palladium was up 0.5
percent at $615.72 an ounce.
Gold retained its unusual premium over platinum into a sixth
month in January, after hitting parity with the white metal in
August for the first time in 2-1/2 years.
The gold/platinum ratio, or the number of platinum ounces
needed to buy an ounce of gold, reached its highest in more than
25 years on Monday, at 1.16.
Deutsche Bank said in a note that it forecast platinum to
trade at a discount to gold throughout 2012 as a negative global
growth outlook will weigh on platinum group metals.
2:40 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold FEB 1608.10 -8.70 -0.5 1605.70 1624.60 119,046
US Silver MAR 28.782 0.099 0.3 28.550 29.205 28,729
US Plat APR 1429.60 21.40 1.5 1391.30 1434.20 4,835
US Pall MAR 617.85 3.85 0.6 607.00 621.00 1,987
Gold 1610.19 -6.79 -0.4 1605.90 1623.19
Silver 28.940 0.230 0.8 28.620 29.220
Platinum 1420.55 21.55 1.5 1393.50 1426.00
Palladium 615.72 2.97 0.5 610.50 617.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 146,556 152,394 191,682 22.3 -0.63
US Silver 31,701 39,453 77,396 38.1 0.25
US Platinum 4,922 10,102 7,936 31 -3.00
US Palladium 2,018 4,014 4,517
(Editing by David Gregorio)