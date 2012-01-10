* Gold in tight range as investors watch euro zone
developments
* Pre-Lunar New Year physical demand lukewarm
* Spot gold neutral in $1,604-$1,623 range - technicals
* Coming up: France industrial output, Nov; 0745 GMT
(Adds comment; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Jan 10 Gold prices climbed on
Tuesday after two straight sessions of losses, supported by a
steady euro ahead of key bond auctions in the euro zone this
week while sentiment remained fickle over the region's fiscal
prospects.
Spot gold has been moving in a tight range of less than $20
above $1,600 for three days after the new year euphoria quickly
faded and worries about the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced.
The year-end credit crunch has eased to some extent, which
helped boost gold's appeal to investors seeking relatively safe
bets as uncertainty about the euro zone still persists in the
global market.
"The difficulty at the year-end to fund precious metals
trades has certainly faded a bit and it's cheaper to trade,"
said a Singapore-based trader.
Precious metals may also appeal to fund managers, who are
returning in the new year to a market full of uncertainty and
short of promising investment targets, he added.
Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,616.59 an ounce by
0753 GMT, after dropping for two sessions straight.
U.S. gold gained nearly 1 percent to an intra-day
high of $1,624 an ounce, before easing to $1,618.30.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold is trapped
between $1,604 and $1,623 an ounce during the day, said Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao.
After Germany and France struck a gloomy tone on Greece on
Monday, market participants are eyeing bond auctions by Italy
and Spain later this week, seen as a test on the willingness of
investors to plough more money into the debt-laden euro zone
nations.
The single currency held steady and Asian shares gained,
while worries about the euro zone debt crisis kept investors
cautious about taking riskier positions.
The annual rebalancing of commodity indices, including
DJ-UBS and S&P GSCI, was slated to take place this week and
could put some pressure on gold, one of the outperformers of the
commodity complex in 2011, analysts said.
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood unchanged for the tenth
straight session at 1,254.57 tonnes on Jan. 9.
ASIA PHYSICAL DEMAND LUKEWARM
Physical demand ahead of the Lunar New Year, which falls on
Jan. 23 this year, has so far been sluggish, said bullion
dealers.
"There is some buying, but we haven't seen a substantial
pickup in physical demand before the Lunar New Year," said Dick
Poon, manager of precious metals at Heraeus in Hong Kong.
"People are worried about the euro zone, and concerned if
China can maintain its growth."
As physical supply improves after refineries returned from
the new year break, premiums on gold bars in Hong Kong eased to
$1-$1.50 an ounce above spot prices, from $1.50-$2.50 last week,
Poon added.
Spot palladium rebounded 1.4 percent to $621.72 after
sinking to a two-week low of $604.99 in the previous session.
Precious metals prices 0753 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1616.59 5.70 +0.35 3.38
Spot Silver 29.17 0.18 +0.62 5.34
Spot Platinum 1426.25 4.40 +0.31 2.39
Spot Palladium 621.72 8.52 +1.39 -4.72
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1618.30 10.20 +0.63 3.29 17286
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.15 0.37 +1.28 4.42 2455
Euro/Dollar 1.2777
Dollar/Yen 76.83
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)