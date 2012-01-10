(Adds dropped word in paragraph 8) * Gold up over 1 pct on economic optimism, tracks equities * Bullion back at 200-day moving average, up 5 pct in 2012 * Kodak, once heavy silver user, to eliminate film unit * Coming up: U.S. Fed Beige Book Wednesday By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 10 Gold surged more than 1 percent to a three-week high on Tuesday, rallying with the stock market on optimism toward the global economy after a bullish forecast by aluminum maker Alcoa. The rise brought bullion back to the 200-day moving average it had fallen below in mid-December, which also improved buying sentiment. The metal, which entered a bear market two weeks ago, is up nearly 5 percent so far this year. Silver rallied over 3 percent and platinum group metals also gained after Alcoa Inc's revenues beat expectations and the company gave a positive outlook for global aluminum demand, especially in the automotive markets. "It's not so much investors are buying gold because the world is falling part. It's just another place for people to make money," said Rick Bensignor, chief market strategist at Merlin Securities. Spot gold was up 1.3 percent at $1,631.10 an ounce by 2:11 p.m. EST (1911 GMT), after rising to a high of $1,639.60. Spot bullion ended the day near its 200-day average at $1,634. U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up $23.40 an ounce at $1,631.50. Trading volume was about 20 percent above its 30-day average, consistent with the pace last week when bullion prices recovered after thin holiday trade. COMEX gold options floor traders said that investors were busy selling put options and buying calls, typical bullish plays on a day when futures rally. "As we enter the new year, there is more optimism surrounding Europe. And in general economic data has been strong, making people think that we could potentially see that inflationary pressure develop," said Bill O'Neill, partner of commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors. Gold has been in virtual lockstep with the euro and riskier assets for the past two months. However, bullion appeared to break ranks with the shared currency in the past several days as the metal was deemed oversold after falling as much as 20 percent from its September record high of $1,920.30 an ounce. SILVER, PGM RISE BROADLY Spot silver rose 3 percent to $29.86 an ounce. Analysts said that the price potential for silver, a traditionally speculative metal, appears better than gold. "Silver is well away from its 200-day (moving average) while gold is at it. So, if metals are going to move, silver has room to go before it's going to hit resistance," said Bensignor. Eastman Kodak Co announced a new business structure on Tuesday that eliminates its film group, as the once-iconic photography company and leading end-user of silver tries to refocus as a digital company to fend off financial difficulties. Platinum group metals were the biggest risers in percentage terms, with spot platinum up 2.7 percent to $1,460.74 an ounce and spot palladium up 2.7 percent at $629.80 an ounce. Platinum earlier hit a one-month high at $1,467.50. The gold/platinum ratio -- a measure of the number of platinum ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, which has typically held below 1 -- hovered at 1.12, near at least a 25 year high. 2:11 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1631.50 23.40 1.5 1609.20 1641.40 147,054 US Silver MAR 29.815 1.033 3.6 28.905 30.310 36,706 US Plat APR 1464.60 35.00 2.4 1425.50 1475.00 8,722 US Pall MAR 635.20 17.35 2.8 618.00 645.20 2,770 Gold 1631.10 20.21 1.3 1609.50 1639.60 Silver 29.860 0.870 3.0 28.980 30.290 Platinum 1460.74 38.89 2.7 1425.50 1467.50 Palladium 629.80 16.60 2.7 619.33 642.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 180,688 151,130 191,182 22 0.45 US Silver 39,381 38,346 77,367 38.73 0.63 US Platinum 8,834 10,034 7,942 31 -3.00 US Palladium 2,783 3,932 4,515 (Reporting By Frank Tang; editing by Jim Marshall)