(Adds dropped word in paragraph 8)
* Gold up over 1 pct on economic optimism, tracks equities
* Bullion back at 200-day moving average, up 5 pct in 2012
* Kodak, once heavy silver user, to eliminate film unit
* Coming up: U.S. Fed Beige Book Wednesday
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 10 Gold surged more
than 1 percent to a three-week high on Tuesday,
rallying with the stock market on optimism toward the global
economy after a bullish forecast by aluminum maker Alcoa.
The rise brought bullion back to the 200-day moving average
it had fallen below in mid-December, which also improved buying
sentiment. The metal, which entered a bear market two weeks ago,
is up nearly 5 percent so far this year.
Silver rallied over 3 percent and platinum group metals also
gained after Alcoa Inc's revenues beat expectations and
the company gave a positive outlook for global aluminum demand,
especially in the automotive markets.
"It's not so much investors are buying gold because the
world is falling part. It's just another place for people to
make money," said Rick Bensignor, chief market strategist at
Merlin Securities.
Spot gold was up 1.3 percent at $1,631.10 an ounce by
2:11 p.m. EST (1911 GMT), after rising to a high of $1,639.60.
Spot bullion ended the day near its 200-day average at $1,634.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up
$23.40 an ounce at $1,631.50.
Trading volume was about 20 percent above its 30-day
average, consistent with the pace last week when bullion prices
recovered after thin holiday trade.
COMEX gold options floor traders said that investors were
busy selling put options and buying calls, typical bullish plays
on a day when futures rally.
"As we enter the new year, there is more optimism
surrounding Europe. And in general economic data has been
strong, making people think that we could potentially see that
inflationary pressure develop," said Bill O'Neill, partner of
commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors.
Gold has been in virtual lockstep with the euro and riskier
assets for the past two months. However, bullion appeared to
break ranks with the shared currency in the past several days as
the metal was deemed oversold after falling as much as 20
percent from its September record high of $1,920.30 an ounce.
SILVER, PGM RISE BROADLY
Spot silver rose 3 percent to $29.86 an ounce.
Analysts said that the price potential for silver, a
traditionally speculative metal, appears better than gold.
"Silver is well away from its 200-day (moving average) while
gold is at it. So, if metals are going to move, silver has room
to go before it's going to hit resistance," said Bensignor.
Eastman Kodak Co announced a new business structure
on Tuesday that eliminates its film group, as the once-iconic
photography company and leading end-user of silver tries to
refocus as a digital company to fend off financial difficulties.
Platinum group metals were the biggest risers in percentage
terms, with spot platinum up 2.7 percent to $1,460.74 an
ounce and spot palladium up 2.7 percent at $629.80 an
ounce. Platinum earlier hit a one-month high at $1,467.50.
The gold/platinum ratio -- a measure of the number of
platinum ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, which has
typically held below 1 -- hovered at 1.12, near at least a 25
year high.
2:11 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold FEB 1631.50 23.40 1.5 1609.20 1641.40 147,054
US Silver MAR 29.815 1.033 3.6 28.905 30.310 36,706
US Plat APR 1464.60 35.00 2.4 1425.50 1475.00 8,722
US Pall MAR 635.20 17.35 2.8 618.00 645.20 2,770
Gold 1631.10 20.21 1.3 1609.50 1639.60
Silver 29.860 0.870 3.0 28.980 30.290
Platinum 1460.74 38.89 2.7 1425.50 1467.50
Palladium 629.80 16.60 2.7 619.33 642.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 180,688 151,130 191,182 22 0.45
US Silver 39,381 38,346 77,367 38.73 0.63
US Platinum 8,834 10,034 7,942 31 -3.00
US Palladium 2,783 3,932 4,515
(Reporting By Frank Tang; editing by Jim Marshall)