SINGAPORE, Jan 11 Gold traded steady on Wednesday just below a key resistance level, after rallying more than 1 percent in the previous session when renewed optimism on the global economy fueled gains in equities as well as bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,634.61 an ounce by 0030 GMT. * U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,635.70. * Gold breached above the key 200-day moving average in the previous session, and traded just below the level on Wednesday. Return to above the 200-day moving average may help gold resume its bull run, analysts have said. * Asian shares traded higher, buoyed by optimism about the world's top two economies and relief France is not facing an imminent debt rating cut, but the euro struggled on concerns over euro zone sovereign funding ahead of auctions by Italy and Spain later this week. * Talks on a bond swap between Greece and private creditors to halve its debt load are nearing a deal with banks asking for enhanced return if the economy does well, banking and official sources said on Tuesday as pressure builds for an agreement. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks climbed to a five-month high on Tuesday, led by materials stocks after an upbeat forecast by aluminum company Alcoa and strong gains in bank shares. * The euro traded steady against the greenback in Asia on Wednesday but floundered near a record low versus the Australian dollar in cautious trade a day ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting and debt sales from Spain. DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany Annual GDP 2011 0730 India M3 Money Supply 2350 Japan Bank lending yy Dec 2011 PRICES Precious metals prices 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1634.61 2.12 +0.13 4.53 Spot Silver 29.88 -0.05 -0.17 7.91 Spot Platinum 1465.49 3.99 +0.27 5.20 Spot Palladium 635.00 1.50 +0.24 -2.68 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1635.70 4.20 +0.26 4.40 1489 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.89 0.07 +0.25 7.08 295 Euro/Dollar 1.2753 Dollar/Yen 76.87 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)