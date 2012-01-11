* Spot gold breaches above 200-day moving average
* Spot platinum hits four-week high on supply concerns
* Spot gold may peak around $1,650-technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. mortgage market index; 1200 GMT
(Adds details; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 Gold hit a four-week
high and broke above a key resistance on Wednesday, defying a
stronger dollar, as the festering euro zone debt crisis lured
investors to its safety and signs of strong demand from the
world's top two consumers also supported.
Short-covering after gold breached above the key 200-day
moving average -- $1,635.25 an ounce -- may also have helped
push up prices, traders said.
"While the dollar may not see a significant correction soon,
and is likely to continue to gain against the euro as the euro
zone crisis persists, the negative effects of a stronger dollar
on gold are likely to be largely diminished in 2012, allowing
the bullish macro drivers to dictate price action once again,"
Societe Generale said in a research note.
The prospects of aggressive monetary easing from the world's
key central banks, including the European Central Bank, will
keep sentiment for gold and silver bullish, it also said.
Asian shares gave up earlier gains and the euro struggled,
on concerns over euro zone sovereign funding ahead of Spanish
and Italian debt auctions later this week. The dollar
firmed 0.2 percent versus a basket of currencies.
Spot gold gained 0.8 percent to a four-week high of
$1,646.56 an ounce, before easing slightly to $1,643.50 by 0733
GMT, on course for a second session of gains.
U.S. gold rose 0.8 percent to $1,644.60.
Technical outlook for the day suggested that spot gold could
peak around $1,650, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
For the second straight session, spot gold broke above the
200-day moving average, a key support-turned-resistance level,
offering hopes that bullion may resume an uptrend that started
in 2008.
"Technically we are still in a consolidation period after
the record high in September, and this phase will likely end in
end-February or early March," said Dominic Schnider, head of
commodity research at UBS Wealth Management.
"Clearly the uptrend will prevail."
But in the short term gold may be capped at the $1,680
level, he added.
INDIA BUYING ACTIVE ON STRONG RUPEE
Dealers reported strong physical demand from India, the
world's largest bullion buyer, after its currency hit a
one-month high against the dollar.
China's appetite for gold also remained strong.
It imported nearly a fifth more gold from Hong Kong in
November than the previous month, continuing a trend of sharply
rising purchases that has seen bullion flows to the mainland
more than treble in the first 11 months of the
year.
Platinum group metals extended gains into a third straight
day due to concerns on supply disruption in South Africa, as the
national grid Eskom warned about extremely tight power supply in
January.
Spot platinum rose more than 1 percent to a four-week
high of $1,481.25, before easing to $1,476.24. Spot palladium
rose 0.7 percent to $637.68.
The gold-platinum spread narrowed to just below $165 an
ounce, its smallest in two weeks. The price of platinum has been
consistently lower than that of gold since last September, as
gloomy economic outlook dampened sentiment on platinum, while
gold's safe-haven appeal helped limit a price decline.
Precious metals prices 0733 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1643.50 11.01 +0.67 5.10
Spot Silver 30.08 0.15 +0.50 8.63
Spot Platinum 1476.24 14.74 +1.01 5.98
Spot Palladium 637.68 4.18 +0.66 -2.27
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1644.60 13.10 +0.80 4.97 17315
COMEX SILVER MAR2 30.08 0.26 +0.87 7.74 2812
Euro/Dollar 1.2755
Dollar/Yen 76.90
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)