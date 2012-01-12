SINGAPORE, Jan 12 Gold prices were steady on Thursday, building on two sessions of straight gains, as the market awaits Spain's bond auction and a European Central Bank meeting to gauge the extent of the debt crisis. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,643.29 an ounce by 0024 GMT, holding above the key 200-day moving average at about $1,636. * U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,644.30. * Worries about the euro zone debt crisis mounted on Wednesday, after Fitch warned the European Central Bank to ramp up its debt purchases to avoid a "cataclysmic" collapse of the single currency, sinking the euro to its 16-month low against the dollar. * Spain will hold the first bond auction of the year later in the day, just hours before the ECB's first monetary policy announcement and interest rate decision for 2012. * Investors will also watch December economic data from China due on Thursday. Annual inflation is expected to have eased for the fifth consecutive month. Along with weakening economic activity, it could lead to further policy easing. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, edged down 0.4 tonnes to 1,254.159 tonnes by Jan 11, after staying unchanged for more than two weeks. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks held firm near recent five-month highs on Wednesday as investors awaited key bond market tests for Europe in the next two days that could determine the direction of the euro zone crisis. * The euro remained in the doldrums in Asia on Thursday, having lurched to a fresh 16-month low on the dollar as markets turned nervous ahead of a bond sale by Spain. DATA/EVENTS 0130 China CPI yy Dec 2011 0130 China PPI yy Dec 2011 0530 India Industrial Output y/y Nov 2011 0900 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Nov 2011 1000 EZ Industrial production yy Nov 2011 1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Jan 2012 1230 US Retail sales Dec 2011 1230 US Jobless claims Weekly 1245 EZ ECB rate decision Jan 2012 Spain Bond auction PRICES Precious metals prices 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1643.29 2.50 +0.15 5.08 Spot Silver 29.96 0.04 +0.13 8.20 Spot Platinum 1498.25 8.51 +0.57 7.56 Spot Palladium 641.22 1.23 +0.19 -1.73 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1644.30 4.70 +0.29 4.95 1112 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.98 0.09 +0.30 7.40 288 Euro/Dollar 1.2714 Dollar/Yen 76.89 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)