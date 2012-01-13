* Gold still on track for second weekly rise * India buying active, supporting prices * Coming Up: Italy bond auction (Adds comment, updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Jan 13 Gold drifted lower on Friday as fears about the health of the global economy abated after successful debt sales by Spain and Italy encouraged investors to put their money in riskier assets. Spot gold fell as much as nearly 1 percent to an intra-day low of $1,634.34 an ounce, before paring some losses after the euro resumed a rally and the dollar weakened against a basket of currencies. Despite the losses, bullion was still headed for a second straight week of gains on safe-haven buying as investors fretted about the euro zone debt crisis and tensions between Iran and the West, amid fresh fund inflow at the beginning of the year. Strong demand from India, the world's top gold consumer, also supported sentiment. Analysts said gold was likely to retain its allure as the relief over Europe's sovereign debt trouble after the successful sales of Spanish and Italian debt on Thursday may be temporary. "The recent headlines from the euro zone and the United States have not offered signs of essential change on the fundamentals of those economies," said Hou Xinqiang, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. "Before we see any substantial change, gold prices are likely rangebound with $1,660 being the key resistance." After a spate of upbeat data in recent weeks, latest U.S. data showed that retail sales rose at the weakest pace in seven months in December and jobless benefits rose last week, suggesting the economic recovery is shaky. Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,648.04 an ounce by 0738 GMT, on course for a weekly gain of nearly 2 percent. U.S. gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,649.60. Technical charts suggest spot gold could fall towards $1,600 during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. CONSOLIDATION PHASE Gold may remain in a consolidation phase in the first quarter after hitting a record high above $1,920 in September, but prospects of further monetary easing in the world's major economies offered hopes for further price gains later in the year, analysts said. "The longer term is still positive for bullion," said a Singapore-based trader. "Risk of quantitative easing, Europe's debt worries, central bank appetite and peak consumption season in India are likely to make for an upward market trend longer term, but we expect that upward trend to be very noisy." The Indian rupee rose to a five-week high on Friday, boosting the purchasing power of the world's largest gold consumer, just as its wedding season restarts this weekend. Other precious metals also came under pressure after sharp gains earlier in the week. Spot silver dropped 0.4 percent to $30.14 an ounce after four straight sessions of gains, and was on course for a weekly rise of nearly 5 percent. Spot platinum edged down 0.2 percent to $1,487.74, but still headed for a weekly rise of more than 6 percent on supply concerns sparked by power shortage in South Africa, the world's top producer of the metal. Precious metals prices 0738 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1648.04 -1.76 -0.11 5.39 Spot Silver 30.14 -0.12 -0.40 8.85 Spot Platinum 1487.74 -3.25 -0.22 6.80 Spot Palladium 631.97 -4.28 -0.67 -3.15 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1649.60 1.90 +0.12 5.28 23095 COMEX SILVER MAR2 30.14 0.01 +0.04 7.95 3949 Euro/Dollar 1.2869 Dollar/Yen 76.71 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)