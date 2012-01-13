* S&P set to cut France, some euro zone ratings
* Euro plunges below $1.27, drags heavily on bullion
* Chinese buying expected to ease off for Lunar New Year
* Coming up: New York state manufacturing index Tuesday
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 13 Gold fell 1
percent on Friday, after the dollar surged against
the euro and fears about an imminent credit downgrade of euro
zone countries prompted bullion investors to take profits on the
recent rally.
The metal fell along with U.S. equities and other
commodities as ratings agency Standard & Poor's was poised to
lower ratings of several euro zone countries including France
and Austria.
The news rattled markets in the first blow of the new year
for the troubled single currency. The euro sank to a 16-month
low at under $1.27, while the price of safe-haven U.S.
Treasuries climbed.
"The dollar seems to be the main go-to safe-haven play at
the moment. Market talk of downgrade has taken away some of the
recent support from gold," said David Meger, director of metals
trading at futures brokerage Vision Financial Markets.
"Given the size of its recent rally, it's certainly not
surprising to see profit taking on the back news like this,"
Meger said.
Gold was still up 1 percent for the week, for a second
consecutive weekly gain, despite euro's woes. The metal's
positive correlation with the euro had shown signs of strain
after the two had traded in lockstep in the previous two months.
"Sovereign issues in the euro zone are clearly not over and
we may see further bouts of price correction in the gold market
over the coming months," said Anne-Laure Tremblay, analyst at
BNP Paribas.
Spot gold was down 1 percent at $1,633.90 an ounce by
2:50 p.m. EST (1950 GMT).
It was still up about 5 percent so far this year, thanks to
buying by investors re-entering the market after a 10 percent
drop in December.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled down
$16.90 an ounce at $1,630.80. U.S. financial markets will be
shut on Monday for the Martin Luther King day holiday.
Trading volume was around 40 percent above its 30-day
average, set to be one of the heaviest trading days since
mid-December .
On the options front, COMEX gold options floor trader
Jonathan Jossen said a number of $1,500 puts were traded, as
gold futures investors sought protection against the downside.
LUNAR NEW YEAR LOOMS
Buying sentiment also worsened after the Shanghai Gold
Exchange said it will temporarily raise margins and daily
trading limits for its gold and silver forward contracts on Jan.
20 ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
Analysts said gold has gotten a boost from physical buying
from China, the world's largest bullion consumer. But buying in
China should ease as New Year celebrations get underway.
Silver was down 2.5 percent at $29.51 an ounce. Spot
platinum was down 0.7 percent at $1,481.24 an ounce.
Platinum posted its best weekly performance since October,
however, with a 6 percent gain. The metal was boosted by
concerns over South African power supply, which state power
utility Eskom said could be under pressure this year.
Spot palladium was down 0.2 percent at $635.22 an
ounce.
2:50 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH
CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG
VOL
US Gold FEB 1630.80 -16.90 -1.0 1625.70 1650.70
151,331
US Silver MAR 29.522 -0.602 -2.0 29.420 30.245
32,650
US Plat APR 1488.80 -11.30 -0.8 1471.80 1501.00
6,490
US Pall MAR 635.05 -6.20 -1.0 623.50 639.20
2,159
Gold 1633.90 -15.90 -1.0 1625.95 1649.89
Silver 29.510 -0.750 -2.5 29.480
30.270
Platinum 1481.24 -9.75 -0.7 1472.75
1496.75
Palladium 635.22 -1.03 -0.2 625.77
638.60
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM
VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT
CHG
US Gold 196,043 142,819 190,929 21.94
-0.30
US Silver 35,190 36,047 77,108 36.08
-1.47
US Platinum 6,618 10,132 7,951 31
-3.00
US Palladium 2,177 3,461 4,405
