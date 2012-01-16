* Money managers cut U.S. gold bullish bets; SPDR holdings
unchanged
* Spot gold could fall to $1,600 -technicals
* Coming Up: France's Finance Minister Francois Baroin
speaks; 1130 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Spot gold traded steady
on Monday, weighed down by a strong dollar after mass downgrades
of euro zone nations by Standard & Poor's on Friday, while its
safe haven appeal could benefit from renewed fears about the
euro zone debt crisis.
Gold posted its biggest one-day drop in 2-1/2 weeks on
Friday, as France and Austria were stripped of their coveted
triple-A ratings amid the downgrades of nine euro zone nations,
and Greece's talks with creditor banks stalled.
The single currency fell to its lowest against the
dollar since August 2010, and was expected to remain under
pressure.
"There are a lot of risks still ahead of us and we don't
think gold has priced in these risks," said Jeremy Friesen,
commodity strategist at Societe Generale. "It (the downgrades)
is one of the incremental pushes for gold to appreciate."
Gold's climb will face the headwind of a strong dollar, but
the appreciation of the greenback may not last long, he added.
Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,642.59 an ounce
by 0712 GMT, rising above the 200-day moving average near
$1,638.
Prices rallied 5 percent this year, boosted by safe haven
bids on troubles in the euro zone and tension between Iran and
the West over the past two weeks.
U.S. gold gained 0.8 percent to $1,643.40.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could retreat to
$1,600 during the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
The advance in gold prices has yet to impress hedge funds
and other speculators.
Money managers cut bullish exposure in U.S. gold futures and
options in the week ended Jan.10, leaving the net length
at its lowest level in nearly two years, according
to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Holdings of physically backed exchange-traded funds --
another gauge of investment interest -- showed little sign of
revival. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold ETF,
said its holdings stood at 1,254.159 tonnes, down 0.411 tonnes
from the end of 2011.
Traders expect some selling from China this week, before
markets in the country close for a week-long Lunar New Year
holiday next week.
"We may see some pressure from some Chinese investors who
want to close their positions and lock down profits before they
close shop for the holiday," said a Shanghai-based trader.
Gold jewellery demand in India, a major global market, is
estimated to have risen 5 to 7 percent in 2011 and is set to
grow a further 10 to 15 percent this year with bullion prices
falling back after recent gains, the head of India's biggest
jewellery retailer said on Sunday.
Precious metals prices 0712 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1642.59 3.07 +0.19 5.04
Spot Silver 29.80 0.08 +0.27 7.62
Spot Platinum 1491.50 11.50 +0.78 7.07
Spot Palladium 638.50 12.50 +2.00 -2.15
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1643.40 12.60 +0.77 4.89 16172
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.81 0.29 +0.98 6.79 1682
Euro/Dollar 1.2649
Dollar/Yen 76.83
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
