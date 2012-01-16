* Euro lifts from near 17-month low vs dollar
* Euro zone jitters high on S&P downgrades, Greek stalemate
* Indian jewellery demand softens as prices rise
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Jan 16 Gold firmed a touch on
Monday in U.S. holiday-thinned trade, with firmer stock markets
and a recovery in the euro from early lows taking some pressure
off the metal, while traders digested last week's euro zone
downgrades from Standard & Poor's.
The single currency edged above the near 17-month low it hit
against the dollar in early trade, while European stock markets
swung into positive territory. Oil prices also tracked higher.
Spot gold rose 0.24 percent to $1,643.38 an ounce at
3:23 p.m. EST (2023 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
February delivery gained $12.70 an ounce to close at $1,643.50
with trading activity subdued by the U.S. public holiday.
Prices are up 5 percent this month, despite a fall on Friday
as the euro tumbled in the wake of S&P downgrades.
"The market has not really seen much interest from the
investment sector," said Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at MKS
Finance in Geneva. "It feels as though market may be rangebound
between $1,630 and $1,660 an ounce. We're looking for a break
above $1,700 to bring about more investor interest."
Stocks and the euro recovered after falling in early trade
after rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded nine of the
euro zone's 17 countries on Friday, with France and Austria
losing their top-notch status. For full story, see
The euro zone ratings downgrades are unlikely to shake up
investors too much, but with Greek debt talks at an impasse,
pressure has been loaded on the bloc to build up its defenses.
Gold's relationship to bad news on the euro zone debt crisis
has been choppy in the past year, with the yellow metal
sometimes benefiting from fears over currency debasement and
sometimes falling victim to a rising dollar.
"Gold is not a hedge against problems in the euro zone, at
least as far as the debt situation is concerned. That might look
different in the worst case scenario," said Peter Fertig, an
analyst at Quantitative Commodity Research.
Talks between Greece and its creditor banks to cut back on
its debt ended without agreement on Friday, pushing Athens
closer to default. Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said on
Monday he was confident a deal on a debt swap plan would be
reached.
"If these talks do not make progress, gold could come under
further pressure," said HSBC in a note.
INDIA DEMAND EASES
Money managers cut bullish exposure in gold futures and
options in the week ended Jan. 10, leaving net long positions at
their lowest level in nearly two years, according to data from
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
On the physical side of the market, gold buying was
lackluster in main consumer India after the harvest festival
season and as prices rose for a second consecutive session.
The head of India's biggest jewellery retailer said on
Sunday that gold jewellery demand in India was estimated to have
risen 5 to 7 percent in 2011 and is set to grow a further 10 to
15 percent this year, with bullion prices falling back after
recent gains.
Jewellery sales in Italy, Europe's biggest gold jewellery
exporter, fell sharply in 2011 and were expected to remain
depressed in 2012 as the debt crisis and the government's
austerity measures hit consumer demand, senior industry
officials said on Sunday.
European demand has been hit by rising prices and economic
concerns, which have hurt consumer confidence. "People don't
know if they should spend money or save," said Giuseppe
Aquilino, chairman of Italy's federation of jewellery retailers
Federdettaglianti Orafi.
Silver was up 0.7 percent at $29.93 an ounce, broadly
tracking gold. Spot platinum was up 0.8 percent at
$1,492.18 an ounce, while spot palladium gained 1.65
percent to $636.35 an ounce.
The gold/platinum ratio, which measures the number of
platinum ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, stood at 1.11 on
Monday, up from 1.10 on Friday, but well off the high of 1.15 it
hit earlier this month.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by Jane Baird, Gary Crosse)