SINGAPORE, Jan 17Spot gold traded steady
on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's downgraded the euro zone's
rescue fund, while investors watched for growth data from China
to gauge the impact of the region's debt crisis on the global
economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,645.60 an
ounce by 0034 GMT.
* U.S. gold gained nearly 1 percent to $1,646.30.
* After downgrading nine euro zone nations en masse last
Friday, S&P cut its credit rating of the bloc's EFSF rescue
fund, adding pressure on Greece to break a deadlock in debt swap
talks to avoid a default.
* But the downgrades failed to stifle government funding on
debt markets on Monday, with French short-term borrowing costs
falling slightly and Austria saying the cut did not alter its
issuance plans.
* China is due to release later on Tuesday its gross
domestic product growth for the fourth quarter of 2011, which is
expected to show the world's second-largest economy on track to
slow for a fourth successive quarter.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro hovered just above a 17-month trough against the
dollar early in Asia on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's dealt
the euro zone yet another blow by downgrading its bailout fund.
* Asian shares inched higher on Tuesday as investors focused
on economic data from China to gauge the impact of the euro zone
debt crisis on global growth.
DATA/EVENTS
0200 China GDP yy Q4
0200 China Industrial output yy Dec
0200 China Retail sales yy Dec
0200 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Dec
1000 EZ Inflation, final yy Dec
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jan
1230 U.S. NY Fed manufacturing Jan
1400 Canada BoC rate decision
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0034 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1645.60 2.22 +0.14 5.23
Spot Silver 29.99 0.06 +0.20 8.31
Spot Platinum 1501.75 9.57 +0.64 7.81
Spot Palladium 643.00 6.65 +1.05 -1.46
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1646.30 15.50 +0.95 5.07 47700
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.98 0.45 +1.53 7.38 6934
Euro/Dollar 1.2674
Dollar/Yen 76.79
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)