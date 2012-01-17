* China Q4 GDP growth of 8.9 pct on the year beats forecast * Spot platinum rallies 2 pct to 5-1/2-week high of $1,522.50/oz * Spot gold rangebound between $1,625.20 and $1,661.71 -technicals * Coming up: Germany ZEW economic sentiment, Jan; 1000 GMT (Adds comment, details; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Jan 17Spot gold climbed 1.5 percent to a one-month high on Tuesday, encouraged by revived risk appetite that lifted markets across the board, after China announced better than expected economic growth in the last quarter of 2011. The world's second-largest economy grew 8.9 percent from a year earlier in the fourth quarter, beating a forecast of 8.7 percent by economists polled by Reuters, although the growth was the slowest in 2-1/2 years. "The data showed that China's economic growth was not as bad as feared and there was too much panic in the market," said Bonnie Liu, an analyst at Macquarie in Shanghai. The data, while not weak enough to trigger aggressive easing, is expected to justify a gentle easing of monetary policy by Beijing, which is likely to boost prices of assets, including gold. Spot gold hit a one-month high of $1,667.41 an ounce, and eased slightly to $1,665.84 by 0753 GMT, heading for a second consecutive session of gains. U.S. gold stood at $1,667.20, up 2.2 percent from Friday's settlement, after a U.S. public holiday on Monday. Other precious metals, as well as base metals and equities, posted strong gains after the China data, which offered a glimpse of hope as global economic prospects are clouded by the euro zone debt crisis. Spot silver rose nearly 2 percent to $30.52, headed for its biggest one-day rally in a week. Spot platinum rallied as much as 2.3 percent to a 5-1/2-week high of $1,527, and eased to $1,523.24. Platinum rallied more than 9 percent so far this month, outperforming gold's 6.5-percent gain. Its discount to gold fell to its lowest level in eight weeks, at $141 an ounce. "One can pare the China data with the not-so-dire U.S. numbers and put together the idea that the economy may be able to pull through," said a Singapore-based trader. "Now the numbers are looking slightly better across the board, and it is driving cash to commodities." Technical analysis suggested spot gold may consolidate in the range between $1,625.20 and $1,661.71 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Physical gold purchases from China still trickled in ahead of the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday starting next Monday, but are expected to slow down in the rest of the week. "Chinese banks are still buying small quantities, but the activities are quieting down," said the Singapore-based trader. Premiums on gold bars in Hong Kong were steady at about $2 an ounce over spot prices, dealers said. Precious metals prices 0753 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1665.84 22.46 +1.37 6.53 Spot Silver 30.52 0.59 +1.97 10.22 Spot Platinum 1523.24 31.06 +2.08 9.35 Spot Palladium 650.97 14.62 +2.30 -0.23 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1667.20 36.40 +2.23 6.41 72818 COMEX SILVER MAR2 30.49 0.97 +3.28 9.22 10847 Euro/Dollar 1.2764 Dollar/Yen 76.58 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)