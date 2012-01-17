* China Q4 GDP growth of 8.9 pct on the year beats forecast
* Spot platinum rallies 2 pct to 5-1/2-week high of
$1,522.50/oz
* Spot gold rangebound between $1,625.20 and $1,661.71
-technicals
* Coming up: Germany ZEW economic sentiment, Jan; 1000 GMT
(Adds comment, details; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Jan 17Spot gold climbed 1.5
percent to a one-month high on Tuesday, encouraged by revived
risk appetite that lifted markets across the board, after China
announced better than expected economic growth in the last
quarter of 2011.
The world's second-largest economy grew 8.9 percent from a
year earlier in the fourth quarter, beating a forecast of 8.7
percent by economists polled by Reuters, although the growth was
the slowest in 2-1/2 years.
"The data showed that China's economic growth was not as bad
as feared and there was too much panic in the market," said
Bonnie Liu, an analyst at Macquarie in Shanghai.
The data, while not weak enough to trigger aggressive
easing, is expected to justify a gentle easing of monetary
policy by Beijing, which is likely to boost prices of assets,
including gold.
Spot gold hit a one-month high of $1,667.41 an ounce,
and eased slightly to $1,665.84 by 0753 GMT, heading for a
second consecutive session of gains.
U.S. gold stood at $1,667.20, up 2.2 percent from
Friday's settlement, after a U.S. public holiday on Monday.
Other precious metals, as well as base metals and equities,
posted strong gains after the China data, which offered a
glimpse of hope as global economic prospects are clouded by the
euro zone debt crisis.
Spot silver rose nearly 2 percent to $30.52, headed
for its biggest one-day rally in a week.
Spot platinum rallied as much as 2.3 percent to a
5-1/2-week high of $1,527, and eased to $1,523.24.
Platinum rallied more than 9 percent so far this month,
outperforming gold's 6.5-percent gain. Its discount to gold fell
to its lowest level in eight weeks, at $141 an ounce.
"One can pare the China data with the not-so-dire U.S.
numbers and put together the idea that the economy may be able
to pull through," said a Singapore-based trader.
"Now the numbers are looking slightly better across the
board, and it is driving cash to commodities."
Technical analysis suggested spot gold may consolidate in
the range between $1,625.20 and $1,661.71 an ounce during the
day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Physical gold purchases from China still trickled in ahead
of the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday starting next Monday, but
are expected to slow down in the rest of the week.
"Chinese banks are still buying small quantities, but the
activities are quieting down," said the Singapore-based trader.
Premiums on gold bars in Hong Kong were steady at about $2
an ounce over spot prices, dealers said.
Precious metals prices 0753 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1665.84 22.46 +1.37 6.53
Spot Silver 30.52 0.59 +1.97 10.22
Spot Platinum 1523.24 31.06 +2.08 9.35
Spot Palladium 650.97 14.62 +2.30 -0.23
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1667.20 36.40 +2.23 6.41 72818
COMEX SILVER MAR2 30.49 0.97 +3.28 9.22 10847
Euro/Dollar 1.2764
Dollar/Yen 76.58
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
