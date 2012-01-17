SINGAPORE Jan 17 Spot gold rose as much as 1.3 percent to $1,664.35 an ounce on Tuesday, after China released slightly better-than-expected economic growth data for the fourth quarter of 2011.

U.S. gold stood at $1,658.7 an ounce, up 1.7 percent from last Friday's settlement after a U.S. public holiday on Monday. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)