SINGAPORE Jan 17 Spot platinum rallied as much as 2 percent on Tuesday to $1,522.5 an ounce, after slightly better-than-expected China growth data fuelled risk appetite and buoyed markets across the board.

Spot palladium also rose to a 1-1/2-week high of $650 an ounce, before paring some gains to $649.47 by 0727 GMT. (Reporting by Rujun Shen, editing by Miral Fahmy)