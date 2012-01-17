* Gold rises with euro but off 5-week high
* Chinese data boosts monetary easing view
* GFMS sees gold peaking above $2,000 late 2012/early 2013
* Coming up: U.S. Producer Price Index Wednesday
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 17 Gold prices rose
on Tuesday, in tandem with the euro, on technical buying and as
lackluster economic data lifted investor hopes for monetary
stimulus in China.
Bullion prices gained after weak growth suggested that China
-- called by some the world's economic engine -- may try to
boost productivity through monetary easing. But
gold ended off a five-week high hit earlier in the session as a
U.S. equities rally fizzled.
The fact that a flurry of credit downgrades in Europe and
ongoing debt fears have failed to further boost gold showed that
bullion could be near its decade-long bull run, analysts said.
"A lot of the issues regarding the euro zone debt crisis are
already priced in, and the downgrade was a confirmation of what
investors already knew," said Erica Rannestad, analyst at
commodities consultant CPM Group
Rannestad said she expects the European crisis may not
provide as much momentum to gold buying as it has in the past.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,650.30 an ounce by
3:09 p.m. EST (2009 GMT), having peaked at $1,667.41.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up
$24.80 an ounce at $1,655.60. Prices are up 5.5 percent this
year after falling 10 percent in December.
Trading volume was about 50 percent above its 30-day average
as U.S. traders returned after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day
holiday on Monday.
Technical support was cited as gold has closed above
resistance at its 200-day moving average in the past five
sessions.
"Gold now looks to test the trend resistance at $1,688.
A close above would open the way for the November 2011 highs and
double-bottom neckline at $1,803," said Tom Fitzpatrick,
chief technical strategist of CitiFX, Citigroup's technical
research unit.
Gold extended gains as the euro rose against the dollar
after two days of losses. The metal's rise since the start of
this year had occurred without the benefit of a weaker dollar.
The outlook for the single currency remained negative after
Standard & Poor's downgraded the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund
by one notch to AA+ following multiple euro zone downgrades on
Friday.
GOLD SET TO PEAK
Gold may set a record high above $2,000 an ounce in late
2012 or early 2013, but the metal is nearing the end of a
decade-long run that has lifted prices by more than 600 percent,
metals consultancy GFMS said on Tuesday as it released a closely
watched industry report.
"The report does acknowledge that the gold market is nearing
the closing stages of its decade-long bull run and that, once
the macroeconomic backdrop changes and investment in gold fades
-- probably some time next year -- a secular retreat in the
price will unfurl," GFMS said.
On physical demand, India hiked its gold import duty by 90
percent and doubled its silver tax on Tuesday as the world's
biggest consumer of bullion sought to increase revenues. The
moves, which could nearly double duties on both metals, hit
shares of Indian jewelers.
Silver eased 0.1 percent at $29.90 an ounce.
Platinum was up 1.6 percent at $1,516.50 an ounce,
having earlier hit a six-week high, while spot palladium
was up 1.8 percent at $647.50 an ounce.
3:09 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold FEB 1655.60 24.80 1.5 1631.90 1668.00 169,876
US Silver MAR 30.135 0.613 2.1 29.455 30.570 37,947
US Plat APR 1528.70 39.90 2.7 1477.40 1538.40 8,669
US Pall MAR 655.50 20.45 3.2 631.05 663.70 4,806
Gold 1650.30 6.92 0.4 1642.60 1667.41
Silver 29.900 -0.030 -0.1 29.880 30.560
Platinum 1516.50 24.32 1.6 1500.00 1532.50
Palladium 647.50 11.15 1.8 643.00 661.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 216,193 146,717 190,816 21.61 -0.27
US Silver 42,022 36,266 76,937 37.11 1.03
US Platinum 8,855 10,036 7,952 31 -3.00
US Palladium 4,827 3,515 4,393
(Editing by David Gregorio and Jim Marshall)