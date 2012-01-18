SINGAPORE, Jan 18 Gold hovered above $1,650 an ounce on Wednesday, as investors shifted their focus back to the euro zone crisis after prices gained on data pointing to a better outlook for the global economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,651.95 an ounce by 0027 GMT, after rising for two consecutive sessions. * U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,652.50. * Market sentiment improved on Monday on an improved outlook in China, Germany and the United States, buoying commodities and equities. * The euro zone debt crisis still looms large. International creditors plan to resume talks with Greece on a debt swap plan on Wednesday, after discussions stalled last week. * India hiked its gold import duty by 90 percent and doubled the tax on silver on Tuesday as the world's biggest consumer of bullion seeks to increase revenues, sending futures prices higher and hitting shares of jewellers. * Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, edged up 0.12 percent from the previous session to 1,255.67 tonnes by Jan 17. * Gold may reach a record high above $2,000 an ounce in late 2012 or early 2013, but the precious metal is nearing the end of a decade-long run that has lifted prices by more than 600 percent, metals consultancy GFMS said on Tuesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to its highest since early August, but sharply pared gains late in the session as Citigroup's steep drop in profit gave investors a reason to unload bank shares. * The euro clung on to most of its overnight gains in Asia on Wednesday but came off its peak after disappointing earnings from Citigroup took the shine off a batch of upbeat data from China, Germany and the United States. DATA/EVENTS Goldman Sachs earnings Q4 BHP Billiton production report Q4 0430 Japan Industrial output rev Nov 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1330 U.S. PPI inflation yy, NSA Dec 1330 U.S. Producer prices mm Dec 1330 U.S. Producer prices, core mm Dec 1330 U.S. Producer prices, core yy Dec 1415 U.S. Industrial output mm Dec 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Jan PRICES Precious metals prices 0027 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1651.95 0.76 +0.05 5.64 Spot Silver 30.04 -0.02 -0.07 8.49 Spot Platinum 1511.49 -8.76 -0.58 8.51 Spot Palladium 646.97 -1.78 -0.27 -0.85 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1652.50 -3.10 -0.19 5.47 2258 COMEX SILVER MAR2 30.04 -0.10 -0.32 7.61 283 Euro/Dollar 1.2741 Dollar/Yen 76.78 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen)