* Gold follows euro, S&P 500 index higher
* IMF's plan to raise additional fund, Goldman earnings
cited
* Bullish gold option strategies traded on COMEX floor -
trader
* Coming up: US Consumer Prices on Thursday
(Recasts, updates with closing prices, comment)
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 18 Gold rose on
Wednesday, boosted by a higher euro, a U.S. equities rally and
optimism that the International Monetary Fund will raise
additional funds to help combat Europe's debt crisis.
Bullion notched a third consecutive day of gains in decent
trading volume after U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs Group
Inc's earnings beat estimates and increased investor
appetite for risk. Wall Street ended 1 percent higher.
But traders were cautious after gold lost 10 percent in
December and a respected precious metals consultant, GFMS,
warned the metal's decade-long bull run may be near an end.
"If the European situation doesn't get resolved, which has
been priced into the market, we could be right back to
asset-allocation type selling in a fairly short order," said
Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader at Integrated
Brokerage Services LLC.
McGhee said that gold could also sell off if China does not
implement any kind of stimulus, as move that has been broadly
anticipated by the markets.
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,660.80 an ounce by
4:08 p.m. EST (2108 GMT).
The metal rose on Tuesday after weak growth suggested that
China may try to boost productivity through monetary easing.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up
$4.30 an ounce at $1,659.90. Trading volume was in line with its
30-day average.
COMEX gold options floor trader Jonathan Jossen said that
the order flow was "very bullish," with good-size trades of call
options at higher strike prices.
Gold fell earlier in the session. Traders cited a bearish
industry report on Tuesday by metals consultancy Thomson Reuters
GFMS that the metal is nearing the end of a multi-year run as
the macroeconomic backdrop changes and investment in gold fades.
GOLD FOLLOWS EURO
The metal followed the euro, which rose 1 percent against
the dollar on increased risk tolerance due to reports of a
possible increase in IMF lending and Fitch Ratings playing down
an Italian default.
Natixis analyst Nic Brown said that some European investors
could sell their gold investment if there appears to be a
long-term solution to the euro zone debt crisis.
Gold has risen 6 percent so far this year but has struggled
to maintain upward momentum after confidence in the metal was
battered by a 10 percent price fall last month.
Silver rose 0.4 percent to $29.25 an ounce.
Silver prices fell sharply last year after hitting a record
near $50 an ounce in May, and underperformed gold in the full
year as they fell 10 percent against gold's 10 percent rise.
Silver's ratio to gold is currently at around 55, up from 32 in
April.
Spot platinum closed the day at $1,518.00 an ounce,
while spot palladium ended at $664.23 an ounce.
4:51 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold FEB 1659.90 4.30 0.3 1642.10 1662.90 139,949
US Silver MAR 30.543 0.408 1.4 29.740 30.590 38,421
US Plat APR 1525.30 -3.40 -0.2 1505.30 1530.40 6,191
US Pall MAR 668.50 13.00 2.0 646.45 672.95 3,735
Gold 1659.30 -0.16 0.0 1660.30 1659.30
Silver 30.490 0.000 0.0 30.540 30.500
Platinum 1518.00 0.00 0.0 000.00 000.00
Palladium 664.23 0.00 0.0 000.00 000.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 164,463 155,107 190,943 20.51 -1.03
US Silver 41,603 36,577 76,633 37.959999 0.85
US Platinum 6,237 9,958 7,973 31.530001 -2.47
US Palladium 3,751 3,460 4,378