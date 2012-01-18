* Gold follows euro, S&P 500 index higher * IMF's plan to raise additional fund, Goldman earnings cited * Bullish gold option strategies traded on COMEX floor - trader * Coming up: US Consumer Prices on Thursday (Recasts, updates with closing prices, comment) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 18 Gold rose on Wednesday, boosted by a higher euro, a U.S. equities rally and optimism that the International Monetary Fund will raise additional funds to help combat Europe's debt crisis. Bullion notched a third consecutive day of gains in decent trading volume after U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc's earnings beat estimates and increased investor appetite for risk. Wall Street ended 1 percent higher. But traders were cautious after gold lost 10 percent in December and a respected precious metals consultant, GFMS, warned the metal's decade-long bull run may be near an end. "If the European situation doesn't get resolved, which has been priced into the market, we could be right back to asset-allocation type selling in a fairly short order," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader at Integrated Brokerage Services LLC. McGhee said that gold could also sell off if China does not implement any kind of stimulus, as move that has been broadly anticipated by the markets. Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,660.80 an ounce by 4:08 p.m. EST (2108 GMT). The metal rose on Tuesday after weak growth suggested that China may try to boost productivity through monetary easing. U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up $4.30 an ounce at $1,659.90. Trading volume was in line with its 30-day average. COMEX gold options floor trader Jonathan Jossen said that the order flow was "very bullish," with good-size trades of call options at higher strike prices. Gold fell earlier in the session. Traders cited a bearish industry report on Tuesday by metals consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS that the metal is nearing the end of a multi-year run as the macroeconomic backdrop changes and investment in gold fades. GOLD FOLLOWS EURO The metal followed the euro, which rose 1 percent against the dollar on increased risk tolerance due to reports of a possible increase in IMF lending and Fitch Ratings playing down an Italian default. Natixis analyst Nic Brown said that some European investors could sell their gold investment if there appears to be a long-term solution to the euro zone debt crisis. Gold has risen 6 percent so far this year but has struggled to maintain upward momentum after confidence in the metal was battered by a 10 percent price fall last month. Silver rose 0.4 percent to $29.25 an ounce. Silver prices fell sharply last year after hitting a record near $50 an ounce in May, and underperformed gold in the full year as they fell 10 percent against gold's 10 percent rise. Silver's ratio to gold is currently at around 55, up from 32 in April. Spot platinum closed the day at $1,518.00 an ounce, while spot palladium ended at $664.23 an ounce. 4:51 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1659.90 4.30 0.3 1642.10 1662.90 139,949 US Silver MAR 30.543 0.408 1.4 29.740 30.590 38,421 US Plat APR 1525.30 -3.40 -0.2 1505.30 1530.40 6,191 US Pall MAR 668.50 13.00 2.0 646.45 672.95 3,735 Gold 1659.30 -0.16 0.0 1660.30 1659.30 Silver 30.490 0.000 0.0 30.540 30.500 Platinum 1518.00 0.00 0.0 000.00 000.00 Palladium 664.23 0.00 0.0 000.00 000.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 164,463 155,107 190,943 20.51 -1.03 US Silver 41,603 36,577 76,633 37.959999 0.85 US Platinum 6,237 9,958 7,973 31.530001 -2.47 US Palladium 3,751 3,460 4,378