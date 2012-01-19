SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Spot gold held steady on
Thursday after three successive days of rise, supported by hopes
of increased funding from the International Monetary Fund to
help tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,657.30 an
ounce by 0026 GMT.
* U.S. gold also inched down 0.1 percent to
$1,657.80.
* The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by
raising $600 billion in new resources to help countries deal
with the fallout of the euro zone debt crisis, which will be
discussed by Group of 20 officials on Thursday and Friday.
* The talks between Greece and its creditors will continue
to grip investors' attention. The debt-laden nation needs a deal
within days to avoid the prospect off default.
* U.S. factory output in December grew at the fastest pace
in a year and homebuilder sentiment improved this month, further
evidence the economy entered the new year on firmer footing.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks jumped to their highest since July on
Wednesday as the International Monetary Fund sought to help
countries hit by the European debt crisis, while
forecast-beating earnings from Goldman Sachs dispelled some
worries over bank profits.
* The euro and commodity currencies got off to a positive
start in Asia on Thursday, following solid gains overnight after
news the IMF wanted to bolster its war chest to help tackle the
euro zone debt crisis shored up risk sentiment.
DATA/EVENTS
Freeport McMoRan earnings Q4
0030 Australia Employment Dec
1200 UAE ECB President Mario Draghi speaks
1330 US Housing starts/building permits Dec
1330 US CPI/Core CPI Dec
1330 US Jobless claims Weekly
1400 IRELAND Troika news conference Quarterly
1500 US Phila. Fed business activity index Jan
2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Jan
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1657.30 -2.16 -0.13 5.98
Spot Silver 30.44 -0.05 -0.16 9.93
Spot Platinum 1513.49 -4.51 -0.30 8.65
Spot Palladium 666.72 2.49 +0.37 2.18
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1657.80 -2.10 -0.13 5.81 1311
COMEX SILVER MAR2 30.45 -0.09 -0.30 9.08 317
Euro/Dollar 1.2864
Dollar/Yen 76.78
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen)