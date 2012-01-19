* Gold down on weak US inflation data, profit-taking * Bullion snaps three-day winning streak * Sprott silver ETF holdings surge; price boost seen minimal * Coming up: U.S. existing home sales Friday (Recasts, updates prices, comment, adds NEW YORK to dateline) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 19 Gold fell on Thursday, breaking ranks with the euro and equities as tame U.S. inflation data prompted bullion investors to take profits after a three-day rally pushed prices to their highest levels since mid-December. Bullion was one of the few losers among the higher commodities complex after U.S. data showed the consumer price index was unchanged in December and core CPI inched up only 0.1 percent. Even though gold is up nearly 6 percent year to date, traders were cautious with the euro in negative territory so far this year and fears growing that equities may be poised to retreat. "We believe the gold rally may begin to stall temporarily, but not reverse," said James Steel, chief commodity analyst at HSBC. "Without a higher euro, we do not see a compelling near-term reason for higher gold prices," Steel said, adding that he remained bullish on gold in the medium-to-long term. Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,651.79 an ounce by 3:20 p.m. EST (2020 GMT), having earlier peaked at $1,669.75, its highest since Dec. 13. U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled down $5.40 at $1,654.50 an ounce. Trading volume was in line with 30-day average but it was also set to be the lowest turnover since Jan. 3. Gold moved in tandem with the euro over the last two months of 2011, but the correlation between the two has become more erratic with the European debt crisis showing no signs of abating. The euro advanced to a two-week high against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after a solid Spanish debt auction, but analysts believed the euro's gains were temporary. "The euro rally could be running out of steam ahead of $1.30," said Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen . He added that gold's rally does not appear overdone but it must confirm support on charts before embarking on another leg up. Another breakdown in gold prices is possible after bullion has risen back to a similar level that triggered its sharp bullback in December, said veteran trader Dennis Gartman. SILVER ETF, KODAK IN FOCUS Silver eased 0.1 percent to $30.46 an ounce. The metal largely ignored news that Sprott Physical Silver Trust's holdings surged 41 percent after the ETF raised over $300 million used to acquire physical silver to back its shares, which can be redeemed in exchange for the physical metal. Analysts said that Sprott's move was not enough to boost silver prices as there was enough supply for industrial end-users amid fears of an economic slowdown. One-time giant silver user and photography icon Eastman Kodak Co filed for bankruptcy protection and plans to shrink significantly after a prolonged plunge for one of America's best-known companies. Silver's ratio to gold -- the number of silver ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold -- dipped to 54, down from a one-year high of around 58 hit in late December, which demonstrated silver was outperforming the yellow metal. Spot platinum was up 0.2 percent at $1,514.74 an ounce, while spot palladium was up 1.5 percent at $674 an ounce. 3:20 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold FEB 1654.50 -5.40 -0.3 1649.20 1670.60 119,254 US Silver MAR 30.509 -0.034 -0.1 30.335 30.900 29,894 US Plat APR 1518.00 -7.30 -0.5 1517.00 1541.50 5,472 US Pall MAR 678.40 9.90 1.5 666.95 682.75 3,611 Gold 1651.79 -7.67 -0.5 1649.65 1669.75 Silver 30.460 -0.030 -0.1 30.380 30.860 Platinum 1514.74 -3.26 -0.2 1517.50 1536.00 Palladium 674.00 9.77 1.5 668.00 679.72 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 148,121 157,534 190,888 20.02 -0.49 US Silver 32,285 36,973 76,404 37.06 -0.90 US Platinum 5,623 9,811 7,965 31 -3.00 US Palladium 3,632 3,460 4,378 (Editing by Jim Marshall and Lisa Shumaker)