SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Gold slipped on Friday as weak U.S. data prompted investors to book profits, but a steady euro and rising equities could limit the decline as the metal headed for a third week of gains -- the longest winning streak since November. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold slipped $2.55 an ounce to $1,654.24 by 0015 GMT. It had hit a high around $1,669 an ounce on Thursday, its strongest since mid-December, before losing some of the gains. Bullion struck a record around $1,920 last September. * U.S. gold for February was steady at $1,655.10 an ounce. * The number of Americans filing for new jobless benefits dropped to an almost four-year low last week, and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic expanded moderately, suggesting the economy carried some momentum into the new year. * Greece and its private bondholders resume debt swap talks on Friday amid signs they are inching closer to a long-awaited deal needed to prevent a chaotic default by Athens. * General Motors Co reclaimed its title as the world's top selling automaker for the first time since 2007, after sales of more than 9 million vehicles globally in 2011. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro held near two-week highs against the dollar and yen in Asia on Friday, having extended its short-covering rally overnight after successful bond sales in Spain and France boosted risk sentiment. * Japan's Nikkei share average hit a two-month high on Friday, boosted by encouraging results from U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, while near-term concerns over Europe eased after successful Spanish debt auctions. * Brent crude oil futures climbed back in late trading to end almost 1 percent higher on Thursday on an easing of worries over the euro zone debt crisis and signs of steadier global economic growth. (GMT) DATA/EVENTS 0700 - Germany producer prices for December 0900 - Italy industrial orders for November 0900 - Italy industrial sales for November 0930 - U.K. retail sales for December 1500 - U.S. existing home sales for December 1530 - U.S. ECRI weekly PRICES Precious metals prices 0015 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1654.24 -2.55 -0.15 5.78 Spot Silver 30.58 0.03 +0.10 10.44 Spot Platinum 1520.00 4.60 +0.30 9.12 Spot Palladium 671.47 -3.00 -0.44 2.91 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1655.30 0.80 +0.05 5.65 1399 COMEX SILVER MAR2 30.58 0.07 +0.23 9.55 182 Euro/Dollar 1.2957 Dollar/Yen 77.04 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)